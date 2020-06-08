A Spotsylvania County man in his 60s has become the 20th fatality from COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
No other information was available about the resident, who was the eighth person from Spotsylvania to die from the novel coronavirus. His death was not recorded on the Virginia Department of Health website Monday—one of several recent reporting discrepancies between the state and the local health district.
For at least four days in a row, the state has reported 16 outbreaks in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. That’s not accurate, said Allison Balmes–John, health district spokesperson. There have been only 15 outbreaks, she said.
There have been four outbreaks of the disease in long-term care facilities, not five as indicated on the state website.
Sunday’s report showed a spike in local cases; numbers went up by 127 cases in a 24-hour period. Local health officials weren’t sure what caused the jump, but believed the “sharp increase may be a result of a backlog from last week, when on a couple of days, we saw low numbers reported on the state website” even though the local health district continued to report new cases, Balmes–John said.
Monday’s report showed an overall increase of 15 cases, but it also had an unusual twist: fewer cases for Fredericksburg than the day before. Sunday’s report showed 208 cases; Monday’s report listed 196. Some of the decrease may have been caused by duplicate cases which were identified during routine “quality control monitoring,” Balmes–John said.
The rest may be related to ZIP codes. Some people who live in Spotsylvania and Stafford have a Fredericksburg mailing address, so they may list themselves as city residents—or the lab test may note them as such—when they actually live in adjoining counties.
A similar error in data entry showed up last week, when the state site reported a COVID-19 fatality from Fredericksburg. Further checking from the local health district confirmed the mistake.
To date, there have been no confirmed COVID-19 associated deaths in the city. There have been eight in Spotsylvania, five in Stafford, four in King George and three in Caroline.
As for testing, readers have asked if the state includes antibody tests in its daily count as well as what happens when a person gets tested multiple times. The state lists only results of PCRs or polymerise chain reaction tests, which involve swabbing the nostril and throat to detect an active infection.
Positive cases represent individuals, not tests. However, the number of tests taken, or “testing encounters,” is reported separately on the state website under the “Testing” tab.
There’s also been ongoing interest in hospitalization rates. Monday’s report showed one new patient hospitalized and 34 people being treated in the area’s three hospitals.
As of Monday, there were 1,889 cases of COVID-19 in the local health district. That included 815 in Stafford; 707 in Spotsylvania; 196 in Fredericksburg; 93 in Caroline; and 78 in King George.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 767 cases in Culpeper County; 363 in Fauquier County; 117 in Orange County; and 82 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 51,251 cases and 1,477 deaths from COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.