Thirty people in the Rappahannock Area Health District have died from COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the local health district reported the latest fatality, a Spotsylvania County white man in his 90s. It’s not clear if he had been living at a long-term care facility. His death brings to 17 the number of COVID-19 associated deaths in Spotsylvania, which is more than three times higher than Stafford County’s fatalities—even though Stafford has a larger population. At least seven of Spotsylvania’s deaths are the result of an outbreak at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center.
As of Tuesday, there were 2,166 cases of COVID-19 locally with 900 in Stafford; 849 in Spotsylvania; 213 in Fredericksburg; 113 in Caroline County; and 91 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 787 cases in Culpeper County; 393 in Fauquier County; 133 in Orange County; and 87 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported a cumulative total of 55,331 cases and 1,570 deaths associated with COVID-19, as of Tuesday.
—Cathy Dyson
