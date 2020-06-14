Virginia reported 12 additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend—and one-third of them were from the Fredericksburg area.
In addition, the number of virus-related cases from Friday to Sunday increased 2 percent in the state, but almost 6 percent locally.
Over the weekend, the death toll from the novel coronavirus climbed by four and reached 28 for the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. There have been seven fatalities as a result of an outbreak at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center, but it’s not clear if they’re all included in the Virginia Department of Health tally.
The four new fatalities reported on the state website this weekend included one Latino man in his 50s from Caroline County and three white residents, whose ages ranged from the 70s to the 90s, who lived in Spotsylvania County.
Carriage Hill is in Spotsylvania so deaths from the outbreak—which involved 56 residents and 27 workers—are part of the reason the county has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the local health district. Fifteen people from Spotsylvania have died along with five from Stafford County and four each from Caroline and King George County.
Twenty-three of those who died were age 60 and older. Three of the people who died from the virus locally were in their 50s, and two were in their 40s.
As of Sunday, there were 2,105 virus cases in the local area with 887 in Stafford; 813 in Spotsylvania; 208 in Fredericksburg; 109 in Caroline; and 88 in King George.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 780 cases in Culpeper County; 385 in Fauquier County; 130 in Orange County; and 87 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 54,506 cases on Sunday and 1,546 deaths associated with COVID-19.
