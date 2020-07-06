People who haven’t registered for free community testing for COVID-19 today in Stafford County can still attend, but should arrive between noon and 1 p.m.
There’s been substantially more interest in this event, planned near Stafford Hospital, than for three other similar testings offered by the Rappahannock Area Health District, said health district spokesperson Allison Balmes–John. By Monday morning, 400 people had pre-registered, and that’s as many tests as are available for the screening, she said.
However, because health officials expect some no-shows, they will offer tests to those who haven’t registered in advance, but not until after noon.
The health district is partnering with Stafford County Fire and Rescue, the Virginia National Guard and Mary Washington Healthcare to hold the event in the parking lot at the intersection of Hospital Center Boulevard and U.S. 1. Signs will direct participants to the drive-thru location.
Other community events are planned in the region, and staff at the health district’s call center, 540/899-4797, can help residents find other free testing locations.
Meanwhile, the local health district—which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—on Monday reported its lowest daily increase in months. There were three new cases locally as well as no new deaths reported statewide. The low numbers might be attributed to a slowdown in testing, or results reported, because of the long holiday weekend, but the local health district has been seeing a decrease in new cases even before Independence Day.
“This remains a good sign for our area, particularly as we have continued to see high numbers of testing encounters and lower numbers of hospitalized patients than we have seen in the past,” Balmes–John said.
As of Monday, less than 4 percent of residents tested for COVID-19 had the virus, according to the local health district. There currently are 26 local residents hospitalized with the respiratory disease.
A lot has been said in the national news about people in their 30s making up the majority of new cases. In the local health district, that age group accounts for 19 percent of all cases and is slightly higher than the rate of positive cases for people in their 20s, 40s and 50s.
However, more people in their 30s have been infected with the disease than individuals deemed the most at-risk. Locally, 454 people age 30 to 39 have confirmed cases, compared with 376 people who are 60 or older.
As of Monday, there were 2,534 cases of COVID-19 locally with 1,038 cases in Spotsylvania; 1,012 in Stafford; 255 in Fredericksburg; 129 in Caroline; and 100 in King George.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 823 cases in Culpeper County; 446 in Fauquier County; 153 in Orange County; and 116 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 66,102 cumulative cases and 1,853 deaths.
