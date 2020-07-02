A free community event to test residents for COVID-19 is planned Tuesday in Stafford County as the local health district reports yet another death of an elderly person from the virus.
A Spotsylvania County woman in her 80s has become the 44th fatality from COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District. She was the fifth Hispanic person in the area to die from the respiratory disease, and her death was not associated with a long-term care facility.
Meanwhile, the health district is partnering with Stafford County Fire and Rescue, the Virginia National Guard and Mary Washington Healthcare to hold its fourth community testing event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday near Stafford Hospital. The testing will be held in the parking lot near the intersection of Hospital Center Boulevard and U.S. 1. Signs will direct participants to the drive-thru location.
There will be 400 tests available. No prescription or health insurance information is required. Anyone age 16 and over can be tested, whether people have symptoms of the virus or not.
“COVID-19 is endemic to our community,” said Dr. Donald Stern, acting district director. “Part of learning to live with this virus includes high rates of testing among community members, which in turn allows us to initiate case investigation and contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease.”
Participants will be given the nasal swab to determine if they have an active case of the virus. No antibody testing will be available. Those seeking a test should be seated near a window of the vehicle, and all those attending are asked to wear a cloth face covering.
Registration can be done in advance at j.mp/2VzM57v or in person on Tuesday. The form is listed in both English and Spanish.
The testing was announced the same day both Stafford and Spotsylvania counties reached a milestone: case totals in the four digits. The cumulative total in Spotsylvania was 1,001 cases on Thursday while Stafford had 1,000 cases. Stafford had been a regional hot spot for the virus early on because of its proximity to Northern Virginia and had twice as many cases as Spotsylvania in April, but Spotsylvania cases eventually caught up with—and surpassed—those in Stafford.
There were 23 new cases reported Thursday across the health district. The cumulative total showed 250 cases in Fredericksburg; 128 in Caroline County; and 99 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 812 cases in Culpeper County; 421 in Fauquier County; 152 in Orange County; and 108 cases in Westmoreland County.
On Thursday, Virginia reported 532 new cases and 30 new deaths from the virus. To date, it has had 63,735 cases and 1,816 deaths associated with COVID-19.
