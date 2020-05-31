Nine of 10 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from their symptoms at home.
As of Sunday, 1,414 residents of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford who had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had mild to moderate cases that didn’t require admittance into one of the area’s three hospitals, according to the local health district. There have been 154 people with more serious symptoms who needed hospitalization, and 17 of them died from the disease.
There were 55 new positive cases on Sunday for a district total of 1,568 cases. That included 713 in Stafford County; 556 in Spotsylvania County; 164 in Fredericksburg; 68 in King George County; and 67 in Caroline County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 691 cases in Culpeper County; 315 in Fauquier County; 102 in Orange County; and 65 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 996 new cases on Sunday for a statewide total of 44,607 cases and 1,375 deaths associated with COVID-19.
