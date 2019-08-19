Stafford County’s five high schools have an additional tool to help save lives.
On the hottest day of summer practice so far, the Aquia Harbour Host Lions Club delivered Polar Life Pods—which can rapidly cool an overheated student–athlete by full immersion into a cocoon of ice water—to each of the county’s high schools Monday.
When the portable, collapsible device is fully deployed, it resembles a sleeping bag that can immerse a person up to 7–feet tall and 400 pounds. It can hold up to 60 gallons of ice water and includes a head support to prevent the patient’s face from slipping into the water and a port to electronically monitor body temperature.
Aquia Harbour Lion’s Club First Vice President Donald Winter saw an article in The Free Lance–Star earlier this month about the devices being used in Spotsylvania County schools. During a recent meeting at the local host club, Winter proposed purchasing the pods for Stafford’s high schools.
The portable devices, which are manufactured by Polar Products Inc. of Stow, Ohio, retail for slightly less than $400 each. Sam Hess, another club member who is also a medical supply sales representative, was able to secure the devices for Stafford’s schools about 30 percent below cost.
The Lions picked up the entire tab.
“We’re probably going to ask the schools if they’d like a second one because we had such a tremendous savings on the five we bought,” said Winter. “Maybe it would be ideal for the athletic departments to have two.”
Stafford County Public School communication director Sherrie Johnson said the school system is already in the process of procuring seven additional pods from the same manufacturer.
County Supervisor Jack Cavalier, himself a Lion Club member, talked to the athletic directors from all five county high schools and helped facilitate the delivery of the devices directly to the five schools: Stafford, North Stafford, Brooke Point, Colonial Forge and Mountain View.
“Education is one of the most—if not the most important—things that we do as a government and as a county,” said Cavalier. “We like to try to provide everyone with the best possible facilities, equipment and personnel that’s available.”
Caitlyn Cortese, head athletic trainer and a sports medicine teacher at Stafford High School, said the school already has protocols in place to rapidly cool an athlete, but the new device will help her team tremendously when responding to heat-related medical emergencies.
“It will definitely help us be more prepared,” said Cortese. “I love that it’s so portable, so regardless of where I’m needed, I can just grab that and I’m ready to go.”
To ensure temperatures outside are tolerable for student activities, Cortese said area schools use digital psychrometers to take wet bulb readings. The readings take into account the air temperature, air movement and the humidity to give a total wet bulb temperature.
According to Dodd, once that calculation reaches 81 percent, the school goes to “black flag” status, which puts a stop to all outside practices.
Dodd said all area high schools closely monitor their wet-bulb temperatures on their respective campuses throughout the day and are constantly communicating those findings with their counterparts across the county. If one school reaches a black flag threshold, all area schools follow suit and suspend their outdoor activities, too.
Monday’s high temperatures, heat and humidity resulted in Stafford schools seeing their first black-flag day of the current school year.
“We get a handful of them every year, but this was the first for this school year,” said Cortese.
Temperatures in the Fredericksburg region are expected to remain in the mid-90s with high humidity for the next several days.