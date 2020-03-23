ARTS & LEISURE EVENTS

Consider everything canceled.

CHURCHES

Closed; some are live-streaming sermons and keeping offices open. Call for more info.

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Online classes through the rest of the year.

COMMUNITY SERVICES

Rappahannock Area Community Services Board’s day programs for adults, therapy groups, prevention trainings and community meetings have been canceled through March 30. Instead of offering same-day access, the agency is scheduling appointments for screenings and using telemedicine for most outpatient appointments.

Caroline: 804/633-9997

Fredericksburg: 540/373-3223

King George: 540/775-9879

Spotsylvania: 540/582-3980

Stafford: 540/659-2725

Mental health crisis? Call 540/373-6876, 24 hours a day.

Need resources? Visit rappahannockareacsb.org.

Rappahannock United Way is closed to the public, but staff is working. Those impacted financially by this crisis can call 540/373-0041 or visit rappahannockunitedway.org/get-help/individual.

COURTS

All nonessential proceedings have been suspended, but other hearings are taking place at the discretion of judges. Contact court officials for more information.

Caroline: 804/633-1090

Fredericksburg: 540/372-1066

King George: 540/775-3322

Spotsylvania: 540/507-7600

Stafford: 540/658-8750

DEPARTMENTS OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Buildings are closed to visitors, but employees are working. Residents can apply for SNAP, TANF, Medicaid and Child Care online at commonhelp.virginia.gov or by calling 855/635-4370. For Medicaid only applications, call 855/242-8282. For replacement EBT cards, call 866/281-2448.

Agencies continue to investigate protective-services cases for children and adults. Contact your local office or a 24-hour state hotline, 800/522-7096.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank: Twice weekly drive-through distribution of food. Tuesdays are for seniors, 60 and older; Thursdays are for families and individuals. Both days, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3631 Lee Hill Drive, Spotsylvania County.

Salvation Army Food Pantry: Open weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 2012 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg.

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

County employees are still working, but buildings are closed to visitors. Residents can do business online or via phone, email or, in some localities, through designated drop-off boxes.

Caroline: 804/633-3499 or co.caroline.va.us

Fredericksburg: 540/372-1010 or fredericksburgva.gov

King George: 540/775-9181 or kinggeorgecountyva.gov

Spotsylvania: 540/507-7000 or Spotsylvania.va.us

Stafford: 540/658-8600 or staffordcountyva.gov

MAY 5 ELECTIONS

Gov. Ralph Northam is urging people to apply for absentee ballots as soon as possible for the May 5 municipal elections. The Fredericksburg Voter Registrar’s office has posted a step-by-step guide for doing this at fredericksburgva.gov/534/Voter-Registrar. Residents can also call:

Fredericksburg: 540/372-1030

Orange: 540/672-5262

PARKS

Programs and rentals are suspended at county parks, but fields and trails are open locally and at state and most national parks. Buildings and facilities, such as restrooms, may be closed. Entrance fees have been waived at Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive. Fishing is permitted at Old Mill Park and City Dock in Fredericksburg. Visitors should practice social distancing.

In Spotsylvania County, all community centers have been closed and all programs have been canceled through April 23.

SCHOOLS

All public and private schools in Virginia are closed through the rest of the school year, as directed by Gov. Ralph Northam. School administrators are available by phone and email.

Grab-and-go lunches are offered:

Caroline: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at middle and elementary schools, and from 8–11 a.m. at Second Mount Zion Baptist Church, Port Royal Town Hall and Upper Caroline Fire Department.

King George: Weekdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the high school, all elementary schools and Fairview Beach near the Shore Store.

Fredericksburg: Lunches will be distributed daily at various locations. Visit cityschools.com/mobile-feeding-program-schedule.

Spotsylvania: Breakfast and lunch will be distributed at 18 school sites on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9–11 a.m. Students will get two days of food on Mondays and Wednesdays. Visit spotsylvania.k12.va.us/domain/2994.

Stafford: Breakfast and lunch will be distributed daily at Widewater, Kate Waller Barrett, Falmouth and Rocky Run elementary schools and the North Star Early Childhood Learning Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

QUESTIONS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

Virginia Department of Health updates the number of local and statewide cases daily. Visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control provides regular updates: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Three Rivers Coronavirus Call Center will take questions, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, at 804/313-1638.

People with symptoms should call their doctors. Mary Washington Healthcare has a nurse triage team available, 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, at 540/741-1000.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments