ARTS & LEISURE EVENTS
Consider everything canceled.
CHURCHES
Closed; some are live-streaming sermons and keeping offices open. Call for more info.
COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
Online classes through the rest of the year.
COMMUNITY SERVICES
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board’s day programs for adults, therapy groups, prevention trainings and community meetings have been canceled through March 30. Instead of offering same-day access, the agency is scheduling appointments for screenings and using telemedicine for most outpatient appointments.
Caroline: 804/633-9997
Fredericksburg: 540/373-3223
King George: 540/775-9879
Spotsylvania: 540/582-3980
Stafford: 540/659-2725
Mental health crisis? Call 540/373-6876, 24 hours a day.
Need resources? Visit rappahannockareacsb.org.
Rappahannock United Way is closed to the public, but staff is working. Those impacted financially by this crisis can call 540/373-0041 or visit rappahannockunitedway.org/get-help/individual.
COURTS
All nonessential proceedings have been suspended, but other hearings are taking place at the discretion of judges. Contact court officials for more information.
Caroline: 804/633-1090
Fredericksburg: 540/372-1066
King George: 540/775-3322
Spotsylvania: 540/507-7600
Stafford: 540/658-8750
DEPARTMENTS OF SOCIAL SERVICES
Buildings are closed to visitors, but employees are working. Residents can apply for SNAP, TANF, Medicaid and Child Care online at commonhelp.virginia.gov or by calling 855/635-4370. For Medicaid only applications, call 855/242-8282. For replacement EBT cards, call 866/281-2448.
Agencies continue to investigate protective-services cases for children and adults. Contact your local office or a 24-hour state hotline, 800/522-7096.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank: Twice weekly drive-through distribution of food. Tuesdays are for seniors, 60 and older; Thursdays are for families and individuals. Both days, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3631 Lee Hill Drive, Spotsylvania County.
Salvation Army Food Pantry: Open weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 2012 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg.
LOCAL GOVERNMENTS
County employees are still working, but buildings are closed to visitors. Residents can do business online or via phone, email or, in some localities, through designated drop-off boxes.
Caroline: 804/633-3499 or co.caroline.va.us
Fredericksburg: 540/372-1010 or fredericksburgva.gov
King George: 540/775-9181 or kinggeorgecountyva.gov
Spotsylvania: 540/507-7000 or Spotsylvania.va.us
Stafford: 540/658-8600 or staffordcountyva.gov
MAY 5 ELECTIONS
Gov. Ralph Northam is urging people to apply for absentee ballots as soon as possible for the May 5 municipal elections. The Fredericksburg Voter Registrar’s office has posted a step-by-step guide for doing this at fredericksburgva.gov/534/Voter-Registrar. Residents can also call:
Fredericksburg: 540/372-1030
Orange: 540/672-5262
PARKS
Programs and rentals are suspended at county parks, but fields and trails are open locally and at state and most national parks. Buildings and facilities, such as restrooms, may be closed. Entrance fees have been waived at Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive. Fishing is permitted at Old Mill Park and City Dock in Fredericksburg. Visitors should practice social distancing.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
All schools are closed, at least through March 27; Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg through April 14; Stafford through April 15. School administrators are available by phone and email.
Grab-and-go lunches are offered:
Caroline: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at middle and elementary schools, and from 8–11 a.m. at Second Mount Zion Baptist Church, Port Royal Town Hall and Upper Caroline Fire Department.
King George: Weekdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the high school, all elementary schools and Fairview Beach near the Shore Store.
Fredericksburg: Beginning March 23, lunches will be distributed daily at various locations. Visit cityschools.com/mobile-feeding-program-schedule.
Spotsylvania: Beginning March 23, breakfast and lunch will be distributed at 18 school sites on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9–11 a.m. Students will get two days of food on Mondays and Wednesdays. Visit spotsylvania.k12.va.us/domain/2994.
Stafford: Beginning March 23, breakfast and lunch will be distributed daily at Widewater, Kate Waller Barrett, Falmouth and Rocky Run elementary schools and the North Star Early Childhood Learning Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
QUESTIONS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS
Virginia Department of Health updates the number of local and statewide cases daily. Visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control provides regular updates: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Three Rivers Coronavirus Call Center will take questions, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, at 804/313-1638.
People with symptoms should call their doctors. Mary Washington Healthcare has a nurse triage team available, 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, at 540/741-1000.
