When I asked readers to nominate people helping others during the coronavirus pandemic, I expected to get a fairly good response.
Instead, your “Hometown Heroes” nominations have been overwhelming, and I will continue to share the stories of the caring, giving people in our community.
But with dozens already in and more coming every day, I’ve decided there will be days when I share multiple nominations as a way to work through the backlog.
Mask makers have been frequently suggested, but have also been covered in other Free Lance–Star articles.
One busy mask maker was nominated as a Hometown Hero: Dawn Lohr of Fredericksburg.
Reader Margie Hazen said Lohr “has sewn in the neighborhood of 1,300 masks, which she has donated to Mary Washington Hospital and other health care facilities. What a feat! Her tireless efforts are benefiting many of our health care heroes.”
That is quite an effort and certainly qualifies Lohr as a certified Hometown Hero.
Unfortunately, we don’t have the staff to cover all of the remarkable mask makers, even through the efforts deserve to be noted.
Instead, I suggest readers send short profiles of mask makers who go above and beyond, and submit them, with a photo if possible, to communities@freelancestar.com.
We have also received a deluge of responses suggesting restaurants, bars and other establishments donating food and supplies to first responders and others on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus.
One Stafford County establishment, 6 Bears & a Goat, was nominated for this column by a friend and former colleague, Jim Toler.
He said the Stafford-based brewery and restaurant has wanted first responders and health-care workers to know they are appreciated. To that end, he said, the business has delivered wings, sliders, veggie trays and more to essential workers at the Berea Fire Station, the Stafford Sheriff’s office and many other spots.
He said 6B&G customers donated money to its First Responder Fund to offset the cost of the food. Toler noted the “Food It Forward” idea came from the brewery’s “Beer It Forward” board through which customers can pre-pay for a beer for a worthy recipient.
The Stafford business deserves credit for creating an interesting way to help those helping all of us.
Reader Dennis Olsen nominated another local restaurant, Ristorante Renato, for Hometown Hero status because of all the food they’ve been donating.
“The folks at Ristorante Renato have been very active delivering free meals to health care workers, including security guards and first responders. They also make free spaghetti meals available to hungry kids every Tuesday through Sunday,” he said.
I salute this downtown restaurant and the many others who make extraordinary efforts to help during difficult times.
Because we don’t have the staff to constantly cover efforts like that, I suggest the same path as before: put together a brief description of the effort, maybe get a photo, and email it to communities@freelancestar.com.
I’ll close with Fredericksburg reader Lynda Baer’s Hometown Hero nomination of her daughter, Kelly Baer.
She said her daughter “lives in Brooklyn and works in a day-care center for the children of health-care workers and first responders. I am very happy there is such an outpouring of gratitude for all health-care personnel and all the people we see doing extraordinary things.”
The mother said she thinks her daughter is a hero because “she is making it possible for the health care workers to go to work. She is helping to provide a safe, fun and happy place for their children. Kelly works 10 hours a day with children of a variety of ages from babies to preteens.”
Baer’s family is proud of her, and though she takes precautions to stay well, her mother said “she, too, is putting herself on the line behind the front line.”
Well said, and congratulations to all the nominees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.