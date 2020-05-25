At times early on Monday afternoon, the squawking of seagulls was the loudest sound along the Colonial Beach pier.
The town’s beaches were open for the Memorial Day weekend, but the partly cloudy weather and concerns about the coronavirus—or both—kept crowds away on Monday. Residents said the crowds were larger on Saturday.
The beaches opened on May 18 for weekdays only, and Mayor Eddie Blunt said he originally intended to keep them closed for Memorial Day weekend.
“But with the governor opening up Virginia Beach under some restrictions, we met with the [Virginia] secretary of natural resources and we discussed it and we had a pretty good plan in place [to open the beach],” Blunt said. “It was apparent that people, not only visitors but our own community in particular, were getting tired of being pent up.”
Blunt said the beaches are open for exercise or fishing only, but family groups dotting the stretches of sand on each side of the municipal pier on Memorial Day afternoon were engaged in typical beach activities such as wading, making sand castles, digging holes and lounging in lawn chairs.
Beach ambassadors, who are town employees, were on hand to ensure social distancing was maintained and that there were no groups larger than 10 people, Blunt said.
“What they do is, when they see someone who could be in violation, they walk up to the group and hand them [a brochure, in English and Spanish, explaining the guidelines],” he said. “They’ll acknowledge, ‘This is for your safety.’ Then they’ll walk away. If they come back later and it’s still going on, they’ll tell them they probably should [separate].”
Masks are not required, but they are recommended, Blunt said. Few people seemed to be wearing them on Memorial Day.
Bertha Peyton, an administrative assistant for the Colonial Beach Police Department who worked as a beach ambassador Monday, said people were accepting and respectful of the guidelines.
“[The crowds] have been wonderful. They truly have,” Peyton said. “Friendly, courteous. We’ve had no problems.”
Kathleen Easley, a town planner, said, “We’re here to educate, not enforce.”
Blunt said that though the beach is technically open for exercising and fishing only, it is difficult to enforce.
“What is exercising?” he asked. “That’s a big question. How do you police that? I watched a couple jurisdictions trying to police that. It’s very confrontational.”
Though there were not many people on the beach early Monday afternoon, Colonial Beach resident Joan Millward said there were too many on Saturday and that, “It’s too soon to go from nothing to full open.”
“There were too many people for me at this point,” Millward said. “As far as the boardwalk and restaurants, I did not see social distancing. I did not see people wearing face masks. I did not see anything like that.”
“I feel I, as a resident—and many residents here—we try to do what the mayor asks us to do,” she continued. “We did all of those things for over a month to try to keep our community safe and stop the spread, and in one weekend—well, we’ll see what happens. It’s a little scary to me, and to others.”
Those who were at the beach on Memorial Day were happy to be there.
“We’re just enjoying being out,” said Nancy Leaman of Powhatan, who visited the beach with her friend Linda Eanes of Cumberland.
Sonia and Mike Lambros of Woodbridge enjoyed a picnic of strawberries and turkey sandwiches on the beach. They said they’ve been visiting Colonial Beach every Sunday for four years, until the pandemic.
Memorial Day was their first day back on the beach and they were enjoying a break from Northern Virginia.
“There’s nothing better than fresh air,” Sonia Lambros said. “We are very happy [the beach] is open again. But everybody has to follow the guidelines so it can stay open.”
