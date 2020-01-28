The five-county area saw more than 4,000 acres placed in land conservation easements last year, protecting it from development and in turn bolstering history and the local environment.
Landowners, working with land trusts and public agencies, in 2019 placed a total of 12,430 acres in easement in Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties, according to a news release from Piedmont Environmental Council.
A conservation easement limits development through a voluntary agreement between private property owners and a public agency or nonprofit such as Piedmont Environmental Council or American Battlefield Trust.
“It was a big year for conservation in the region,” said PEC President Chris Miller, noting the 2019 acreage was the most since 2009. “We commend these landowners for their vision and courage in conserving not just the land, but also all that its preservation offers the people, communities, local economies, wildlife and wellbeing of the northern Piedmont.”
Protecting land from sprawl prevents impervious surfaces, a main source of water pollution, she said.
“When we preserve undeveloped land, we preserve its natural flood control capacity and allow groundwater to recharge. When we protect working farmland, we invest in our food supply,” Miller said.
“When we maintain open spaces in forest and pasture that absorb carbon from our atmosphere, we play our part in addressing climate change issues.”
Of the five-county region, Fauquier preserved the most land with 1,617 acres, followed by Orange with 1,173 acres, 693 acres in Culpeper, 508 in Rappahannock and 61 acres in Madison County, according to PEC.
Culpeper easements conserved around 2.7 miles of streams, 82.5 acres of wetlands, 12 acres next to scenic rivers, nearly 523 acres of prime farmland, 160 acres of forest, 12 acres of scenic byway, 22.5 acres in the Appalachian Trail viewshed and nearly 200 acres of Civil War battlefield near Remington.
The American Battlefield Trust announced the land acquisition last March in northern Culpeper County. It included the protection of more than 5,000 feet of Rappahannock River frontage, a colonial roadbed and Civil War trenches from the two battles of Rappahannock Station, as Remington was then named, fought on either side of the river in 1862 and 1863.
In Orange County, PEC and the National Trust for Historic Preservation partnered to permanently protect 1,024 acres of historically-significant land at James Madison’s Montpelier.
The easement provides additional protections to the presidential estate’s beautiful landscapes as well as agricultural land, forests, open space and wildlife habitat, according to the release.
In Albemarle, 4,500 acres near Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello was put into easement due to a donation from the James C. Justice family. It is the largest conservation easement in the county’s history, according to PEC, and will protect the public drinking water supply while preserving scenic views.
“The amount of conservation in the northern Piedmont demonstrates the tremendous appreciation landowners hold for the character and quality of the region,” PEC Director of Land Conservation Mike Kane said in a statement. “In many ways, their commitment to long-term land protection makes this a very special place for every one of us.”
A catalyst for 2019 land protection in the area was a $500,000 grant from The Volgenau Foundation, based in Tyson’s Corner, to accelerate farmland conservation in the Upper Rappahannock River watershed. The grant contributed to 2,079 acres of easements, according to the release.
There are now 421,370 total acres in conservation easement in the northern Piedmont area that includes Culpeper – more than twice the size of Shenandoah National Park.
In Culpeper County, 20,406 acres are protected.
“In our region and throughout Virginia, we are fortunate to have a history of state and local leaders who understand the critical value of open space and have implemented incentives and programs that assist landowners with the cost of donating conservation easements,” Kane said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Great stuff!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.