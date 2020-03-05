When Barbara Ankerbrand worked for a tax-preparation company, she always felt bad for customers who, after learning they owed the government a big pot of money, had to turn around and pay her.
“It added insult to injury,” she said.
That’s why she was intrigued when she saw a flyer about AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program. It offers free tax preparation to low- and middle-income taxpayers of all ages—not just those over 55.
Ankerbrand immediately volunteered.
“When I discovered there was a place where I didn’t have to charge anyone, it was great,” she said. “It was so enlightening.”
That was 10 years ago, and she’s been coming back during tax time ever since. She serves as the tax-aide program’s site director at the Salem Church branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library.
It’s one of a dozen sites in the Fredericksburg region where volunteers who have been trained by the AARP—and certified by the Internal Revenue Service—gather several times a week from Feb. 1 to April 15 to prepare tax returns.
On a recent Wednesday, the line formed almost as soon as the library’s doors opened at 9 a.m. The Salem Church site generally operates by appointment only; some invite walk-ins and others do a combination.
Most sites are located in library branches or county offices. A list of locations, times and phone numbers is available online at aarp.org; search for tax-aide locator or call 888/227-7669. The website also includes the various documents participants should bring with them.
The program is in its 52nd year and helps about 2.5 million taxpayers annually, according to AARP. In Virginia alone, volunteers filed almost 48,000 federal returns for residents in 2019, said Gail Dunn, the state coordinator.
There usually are more people seeking help than tax counselors to serve them, she said.
“Sites that take appointments typically have to turn people away,” Dunn said. “We can’t handle all the demand. We always need more volunteers.”
While many of the counselors are like Ankerbrand and worked with numbers for a living, others are former military or retired engineers, bankers or office managers.
Those who aren’t comfortable preparing tax forms can volunteer as facilitators and help clients make sure they have the needed paperwork.
“Honestly, it’s extremely interesting,” Dunn said. “This is my 14th year, and there isn’t a week that goes by that I don’t encounter something new during the season we’re doing taxes. It sort of keeps your mind active.”
Rick Smith was still working in accounting when he started volunteering six years ago, and he currently does free tax work at three different AARP sites in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties, four days a week.
“I just enjoy it,” he said. “I like the clients, and it keeps me busy.”
“And he knows what he’s doing, I’ll tell you that,” said Betty Jo Bryant, a 62-year-old from Spotsylvania who’s had her taxes done by AARP counselors for four years. “I ask him questions, and he explains everything.”
Virginia is divided into districts, and each district provides classroom training for counselors on annual changes in tax codes and law. Participants also must pass tests to be certified by the IRS.
Some tax returns are beyond the scope of what volunteers can provide, as determined by the IRS. They can’t do returns involving rental properties or certain self-employed people such as farmers and fishermen. People who get income from various trusts or have complicated investment portfolios are out of their realm as well.
They probably wouldn’t be considered low- to middle-income anyway, Dunn said, and that’s the program’s targeted audience.
“Somebody who makes $250,000 should be able to pay $40 or $50 for a tax program,” Ankerbrand said.
AARP doesn’t have a definitive income cutoff for its tax-aide program. Rappahannock United Way, which also provides free tax services locally, assists those with annual household incomes of $80,000 or less.
The United Way has mostly walk-in sites, with daytime and evening hours six days a week. Locations, dates and times are available online at RUWFreeTaxes.org or by calling 540/373-0041.
Spotsylvania resident Linda Stilley, 56, raved about the AARP program after she had her taxes done recently and was glad there was free help for people her age, as well as for her 21-year-old daughter. Sixty percent of those served are senior citizens, Ankerbrand said, but the volunteers also help college students and young families.
“I absolutely love the service,” Stilley said. “It sure beats what they want to charge you elsewhere. They’re thorough, competent and courteous. You couldn’t want anymore.”
