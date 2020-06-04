For the first time amid recent unrest, demonstrators gathered in Spotsylvania County on a steamy Thursday afternoon to protest police violence against African Americans.
In the wake of the death of George Floyd during his arrest by Minneapolis police, protests have popped up on a regular basis across the country, world and in Fredericksburg and Stafford County.
Spotsylvania’s protest was smaller than other local gatherings, amounting to about 50 people. The crowd included a mix of races and ages, from children to senior citizens.
The gathering was peaceful, and even friendly as protesters and officers with the Sheriff’s Office mingled throughout, with some taking photos together. The Sheriff’s Office set up a area with water, and officers eventually walked with the protesters. It seemed to be a show of solidarity, but also a way to keep tabs on the happenings.
The protesters gathered in the parking lot for the courthouse and the Sheriff’s Office and listened to speakers who touched on a need to come together and talk about the issues that have become such an emotional firebrand.
Pastor Jeff Smith of Strong Tower Church was the first of the speakers, and he struck a tone of hope, peace and togetherness, quoting the likes of Langston Hughes, Aristotle Onassis, Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi.
He stressed education and awareness as tools to help the country understand its racial problems and to resolve the situation it is now in.
“Only focused action can achieve the goal,” the pastor said. “Awareness informs our actions and our actions make a difference.”
He implored everyone to be willing to speak out.
“There is danger in silence,” he said. “Silence causes the death of justice, of vigilance, of activism, of freedom.”
Smith closed by quoting Gandhi: “It’s the action, not the fruit of the action, that is important.”
Pastor Raymond Bell of Mount Hope Church also spoke, telling the crowd that Sheriff Roger Harris is “color blind” and a “man of integrity.”
“We can walk hand in hand,” Bell said.
Sheriff Harris called Floyd’s death “atrocious” and told the crowd, “There is no us and them. We stand with you.”
He recalled the violence in the 1960s and said, “You don’t want that.”
The sheriff noted the importance of the First Amendment and promised to “work hand in hand with you.”
The protesters then marched through the parking lot to Courthouse Road, chanting and carrying signs with phases that have become familiar with the growing movement.
Miles Dyson, a 27-year-old African American who drives a county school bus, came to the protest with his friend, Corey Occhi, a white 26-year-old county resident.
It was their first protest.
Dyson, who carried a sign reading “God Made Us, Too,” mentioned his grandparents, saying they experienced racism like he never imagined.
“It’s a weird time because they dealt with racism and I never thought I’d have to deal with that,” he said.
Another protester, Lamar Thomas, sported mirrored aviator sunglasses and long dreadlocks and carried a gun that looked like a mini-assault rifle but was actually a pistol that holds 30 rounds. He led a portion of the march, chanting phrases that have become synonymous with the movement.
He wasn’t the only person armed with a gun.
At the nearby Confederate cemetery, several men armed with rifles, who all appeared to be white, stood at the entrance. The protesters did not march near the cemetery.
Thomas, a 31-year-old truck driver who has lived in the county about 17 years, came to speak out for the black community and against the killings, but also to support good police officers, who “are under the microscope.”
The gun is “just for defense,” he said, adding that while he wants peace, he also felt the need to send the message that, “We have lives, we have families, we want to protect.”
Meanwhile, one of the groups that has been marching in Fredericksburg this week unveiled a list of demands Thursday that includes “defunding” the city police department.
Supporters of the list, mostly young people, said they plan to send it to city leaders in the near future and hope to have a meaningful discussion.
The list, which can be found on Twitter under the handle “Fredericksburg Power Collective,” calls for the city to publicly condemn the “harmful actions and excessive force” deployed by city police and the Stafford Sheriff’s Office during marches. Both agencies used tear gas against the protesters during marches this week.
City police chief Brian Layton apologized this week for the incident in the city and city leaders have also expressed regret. But the protest group said that wasn’t enough.
The demands also include an immediate lifting of the curfew installed by the city in response to the protests. Protesters called it a “scare tactic to deter mass protesting.”
But nothing on the list is more radical than the request to defund the police department and redistribute the funds “in ways that benefit the community rather than police it.”
The group is also calling for changes in the school system, including eliminating armed school resource officers and getting rid of in-school and out-of-school suspensions.
Far less controversial was the group’s walk through the city Thursday. It was much longer than previous marches, going all the way from downtown to Central Park and back. The movement was triggered what marchers say is ongoing police brutality nationally, especially against black people.
Cam Coates, one of the leaders Thursday, said it was important to get the Black Lives Matter message to a wider audience. Recent marches have been confined to the downtown area.
The march appeared to go off without incident, though there were reports that one protester was struck by a car but was not seriously injured.
There had been talk earlier in the day of calling off Thursday’s march altogether after rumors surfaced that armed men opposed to the group’s message would be coming to town.
There was also a rumor spread on social media that looters had targeted a Walmart in Stafford on Thursday. Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the online threat did not say which Walmart, and every one in the county closed early as a precaution.
Coates said the end of the marching is not yet in sight. “I think it’s important to march daily to show people how serious we are and how much we care,” Coates said.
Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody said he, City Council member Matt Kelly and the Rev. Jarvis Bailey, who serves in the city’s School Board, met with some of those protesting peacefully in Market Square Thursday and want to continue the dialogue.
“We are working to plan a forum that will happen in a matter of weeks,” Baroody said. “I don’t have a date. We are talking with regional partners.
“We definitely want to bring our youth that have been protesting together with our regional partners so that we can all have a broader, more productive dialogue. ... I will be talking to some of the organizers of the protest throughout the next several days on coordination on that.”
Staff Writer Cathy Jett contributed to this report.
