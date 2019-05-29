Stafford County officials have lifted access fees to the Rappahannock Regional Landfill to allow area residents free opportunities to drop off vegetative debris as a result of high winds and storms that impacted the region recently.
The landfill’s access fees will be waived for Stafford County and Fredericksburg residents until 3 p.m. June 9.
In a press release, the county announced, “As the storm caused substantial damage with fallen trees and debris, the landfill recognizes the need to make it simpler for residents to clean up by waiving the charges for disposing of it.”
The landfill, located at 489 Eskimo Hill Road, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., and 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit r-board.org.