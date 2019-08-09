The Fredericksburg Police Department is undergoing on-site assessment by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies from Sunday through Wednesday.
The assessment is held every four years to validate that the department is adhering to CALEA standards. As part of the process, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of Executive Plaza, 601 Caroline St. People can also offer comments by calling 540/371- 4126 between 1–3 p.m. Tuesday.
CALEA requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.
Telephone comments, as well as appearances at the public information session, are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with those standards.
Call Capt. Patrick Reed at 540/654-5710 to request a copy of the standards.
Written comments can be emailed to calea@calea.org or mailed to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
The Fredericksburg Police Department has been a nationally accredited law enforcement agency through CALEA since 2009. In 2015, it was awarded Advanced Accreditation, which is the highest rating a law enforcement agency can obtain from CALEA and sets the benchmark for public safety professionalism.