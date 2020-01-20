Fredericksburg blues musician Gaye Todd Adegbalola calls herself a griot, one who follows the West African tradition of preserving history through poetry, music and storytelling.
On Monday, she used the Rev. Martin Luther King’s words and five of her songs to show how far African Americans have come—and how much further they need to go—as the keynote presenter at the Fredericksburg Branch NAACP’s annual MLK prayer breakfast at the Hospitality House in Central Park.
Adegbalola began by quoting part of King’s address at the conclusion of the march from Selma to Montgomery where he talked about the need to continue marching until the American dream was realized for all, and segregated schools and housing were a thing of the past. Then she began to sing “Nothing’s Changed,” a song that touches on the fight for civil rights, how black women used to nurse white children and now they work at nursing homes, and the deaths of Emmett Till, James Byrd and Trayvon Martin.
The refrain switches from “Change, change nothing has changed,” to the final verse:
“How can I be angry? /There’s been some change, it’s true / Too slowly in my lifetime / There’s so much more to do / . . . there’s so much more to do / Gotta make a change / Gotta make a change now / One by one now / Two by two now / Gotta make a change.”
“When I sing that song, if I didn’t write it, where would it be in our history?” Adegbalola said. “We reared their babies and now we’re working in nursing homes, the lowest-paying jobs. I want our history to be known. I recorded it in 1999, but I revised is after Charlottesville. I hope I don’t have to rewrite it today.”
The daughter of Fredericksburg community activists Gladys and Clarence Todd, Adegbalola taught eighth-grade science in Fredericksburg city schools before founding Saffire: The Uppity Blues Women in 1979. A Blues Music Award winner for songwriting, she has toured widely throughout the United States and abroad.
Her keynote performance included songs that showcased several styles of blues to show their evolution, from her updated version of “Death Letter Blues” in the early Delta style of the 1930s to the guitar finger-picking approach of Piedmont blues she used in “It’s Alright for a Man to Cry” to “Kaepernicked,” which channels Bo Diddley to show her appreciation for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
She compared his kneeling during the playing of the national anthem in 2016 to protest social injustices to Muhammad Ali, who refused to be drafted into the U.S. military, citing his religious beliefs and opposition to the Vietnam War.
“Yeah, he woke me /Muhammad woke me / Now Colin woke me again,” Adegbalola sang.
She ended her performance with “(There’s Always) One More Time,” which warns listeners that “Keeping your eyes closed is worse than being blind,” and that there’s still time to make a change.
“What are you going to do?” Adegbalola challenged those in the audience as they gave her a standing ovation.
The need for change and to pass the torch to the next generation were themes interwoven throughout the 2½-hour prayer breakfast, which packed the Hospitality House ballroom.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who gave a brief speech following the opening prayer, the blessing and the signing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” noted that King would have been 91 this year if he hadn’t been assassinated in 1969 in Memphis.
“You know the night before Dr. King died, he said that all we want out of America is for America to be what the words that are on the paper said it should be: a place where you have a Constitution and a Declaration of Independence, where everyone is equal. But you know, unfortunately, 51 years after his death, we’ve still got a long way to go,” the senator said.
He added that while King’s march on Washington was for freedom and jobs, an enormous wealth gap still exists that’s often based on race, that there’s too much racial gerrymandering and voter suppression, and that countries such as Russia are using social media to divide the United States.
“Think about the fact as well, in a way it’s a little bit I think insulting to his legacy, that today, in our capital, in Richmond, a whole group of people are coming in to try to be the absolute opposite of what Dr. King stood for in terms of trying to split us apart,” Warner said.
He also asked the audience to recall the line in King’s “I Have a Dream” speech where he said that he had a dream that one day his children and grandchildren would be judged by the content of their character, and not by the color of their skin.
“Just think about that term: content of their character. Wouldn’t it be great if we started judging some of the people in Washington on that kind of notion, on content of their character? Wouldn’t that be something?” Warner said as people began to clap. “I may have a little bit more on that in the coming days. There are still a lot of things that we’ve still got work to do.”
He also contrasted King, who practiced love, humility and the willingness to speak up for those who opposed him to those of the man he called “the Tweeter-in-Chief,” whom he said had none of those qualities. Then he said one of his favorite quotes from King was that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it always bends toward justice.”
“We need to reinforce that thought in our hearts, in our heads, and how we treat each other,” Warner said.
The Fredericksburg Branch’s annual event also paid tribute to its latest offshoot: the University of Mary Washington NAACP College Chapter. It got its start when branch members met with staff at UMW’s James Farmer Multicultural Center to discuss the possibility of opening a chapter at the university in 2018. Students were contacted after the meeting, and were given guidance and financial support. The Virginia State NAACP Conference and the National office of the NAACP also provided financial help, and the chapter received its charter on May 18, 2019.
Kelsey Chavers, the chapter’s first president, and Brianna Reaves, its current president, were honored; as was Christopher Williams, their chapter advisor; the Rev. Hashmel Turner Jr., the Fredericksburg Branch NAACP Youth and College Advisor; and UMW President Troy Paino.
