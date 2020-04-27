Jerry Moeller never planned to have four dogs, but here he is.
“I look at the food bowls lined up and think, ‘Wow, I have a little army,’” said the Stafford County resident. “But it feels really good, because you come into the house from doing something and you’ve got these four dogs just standing there wagging their tails and looking at you like you’re the only thing in the world that matters. It’s very satisfying.”
Technically, Moeller is fostering one of those four dogs, Pebbles, a 10-month-old who came to the Stafford SPCA from a shelter in another county.
When the coronavirus outbreak hit, the Stafford shelter, like others around the country, started placing its animals in foster homes in an effort to minimize the number of people coming into the facility to provide care.
Moeller answered the organization’s call for foster families and ended up with Pebbles. And since she gets along so well with his other dogs, he may end up becoming a “foster fail” and keeping her.
“We actually might end up adopting her,” Moeller said. “You don’t want to introduce a new dog into the pack unless the other dogs are happy and they’re actually getting along quite well. [Pebbles] is very sweet and she’s young and crazy. She’s keeping me on my toes these days.”
As people shelter at home during the coronavirus outbreak, they’re increasingly looking for animal friends to keep them company.
“We’re seeing record numbers of fostering and adoption across the nation,” said Siobhan Young, marketing and communications manager for the Fredericksburg SPCA. “So many people are working from home and they want a little quarantine buddy.”
Tracy Downey, adoption and intake coordinator for the Stafford County SPCA, said this trend makes sense.
“It is a great time to bring a pet into the home because you have a lot of time to spend with them,” she said.
Downey said the Stafford SPCA has been “inundated” with adoption applications since coronavirus-related shutdowns went into effect in March.
“It’s almost unmanageable,” said Downey. “At one point, we had something like 23 adoption applications. That’s kind of a record for us.”
Downey noted that the Stafford SPCA has only three employees who conduct extensive research on each application that is submitted. They do background checks, call landlords and check with veterinarians to make sure all pets the applicant has are well cared for.
“To do all that with the number of applications coming through is just time-consuming,” she said.
The Stafford SPCA has adopted out 29 animals since mid-March, she said. Its goal for the entire year is 50.
Instead of the average of 40, there are only 16 cats at the Stafford facility.
The number of dogs is higher than average, but that’s because so many have been adopted that the organization has space to take in animals that were surrendered in other counties, such as Rockbridge, Downey said.
The Stafford SPCA has always operated on an application-first basis and does not do same-day adoptions.
“So we haven’t changed anything except for the number of volunteers,” Downey said. “It’s made life easier for us because we were already doing it that way.
“We really try to make sure that when [the animal] gets placed, they’re staying there,” she said. “Which is kind of the fear with the [COVID-19] thing. A lot of people have the time right now, and they’re bored and they’re looking for a pet, and we’re real careful that this is something they’re committed to keeping and having in their lives when this is over.”
Downey said she has turned down some applications for that reason. Other people have gotten back in touch with her after submitting an application to say they’ve realized now is not the time for a new pet.
“Just make sure you’re making a lifetime choice, not a right-now choice,” she said.
Young said the Fredericksburg SPCA was able to empty the shelter within 48 hours of the coronavirus shutdowns, placing 108 animals with foster families.
Prior to the pandemic, the organization had a foster family network of 30–60 volunteers. In March, 265 new foster families signed up, Young said.
There were 113 total adoptions through the Fredericksburg SPCA in March, up from an average of about 90.
“On any given day, we have less than 10 animals in the shelter,” Young said. “Normally, we would have 125 animals.”
All adoptions now happen virtually. Interested pet parents submit applications online and then have the opportunity to meet with the animal either at the SPCA’s play yard or through a virtual meet-and-greet with the foster family.
Young said she feels more confident in the strength of the adoptions that have occurred from foster families since the pandemic hit.
“The way people are adopting is, in my eyes, a lot more permanent, because now [the animals] go directly into foster homes and foster parents learn their personalities, so we can connect them with the right home better,” she said.
She said dogs especially begin to develop “kennel stress” after being in a shelter environment for longer than one or two weeks, exhibiting behavior such as excessive barking that might lead to them being passed over by people visiting the shelter.
When they go directly to foster families, the animals have a chance to keep their true personalities, and foster families can advocate for the animals in their care, Young said.
That’s how the Lesher family of Stafford found Tucker, the dog they adopted this month from the Fredericksburg SPCA.
“We met another foster that had him and she had posted online with his picture and talked about him, saying he’s just a big couch potato and just wants to hang out,” Christine Lesher said.
“A big, goofy meatball,” as she described the 115-pound Tucker, is exactly what the Leshers were looking for to fit into their family of four humans and one cat.
Young said the new process of adopting from foster families is “very organic.”
“I think this will increase retention,” she said.
Like the Stafford SPCA, the Fredericksburg SPCA also has more room at its facility to help animals in need because so many others have been fostered or adopted.
The organization has expanded its Safe Haven program, which offers temporary housing for animals who are displaced from their homes due to domestic abuse, hospital stays and other events beyond the control of their owners.
Young said the Safe Haven program is now available as an option for pets from homes where someone has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We want the community to know that we are here for them as much as they are for us, and encourage those experiencing hardships to reach out,” Young said.
Lauren Neely, 25, of Fredericksburg, adopted her first dog, Sienna, from the Fredericksburg SPCA this month.
Like many others, Neely had been thinking about getting a dog for a while, but wasn’t sure she could make the time commitment until she started working from home.
She answered the SPCA’s call for foster families and received Sienna. In less than a week, Neely decided Sienna was the dog for her.
“There was just a connection I had with her,” Neely said. “I thought, ‘Why am I going to wait around for a better owner to come when I feel like I can give her a good home right now?’”
