IRVINGTON—The pilothouse of the steamboat Potomac, where officers steered and slept, traveled many a maritime mile atop the elegant craft in the era when waterways were the region’s highways.
Built in Philadelphia in 1894, the 176-foot steamer with 37 staterooms and a crew of 36 transported freight and people on the water for 42 years. Its initial run was between Baltimore and spots on the Potomac River, later shifting to a route between Baltimore and Norfolk, with stops all along the Rappahannock River.
Last Wednesday, the 14-foot-wide, 25-foot-long pilothouse traveled some very different miles in the Northern Neck’s Lancaster County.
It made the short trip between a wood shop near Ophelia to the Steamboat Era Museum in Irvington on the bed of a “Wide Load” truck. And there, at the museum dedicated to telling the story of the workhorses of the Chesapeake Bay region, the 10,000-pound wooden structure went airborne.
Hefted up in the air by a 155-ton crane from Reebals Crane Rental of Charles City, the gleaming white pilothouse was carried up, over and to the rear of the museum building that sits near the town square.
With nary a hitch—aside from a tense moment or two as the structure almost had a run-in with a large holly tree—the pilothouse was lowered to a spot where a wooden cradle had been created to receive it.
Under the watchful eye of John Morgenthaler, the woodworker and shipwright restoring the Potomac pilothouse, it was slowly pulled into the building by a winch-driven cable that rolled it atop pipes on a wooden beam that formed a track that terminated inside the museum. Much of the rear wall of the museum building was removed to receive the pilothouse.
In less than 20 minutes, the pilothouse was sitting exactly atop the tape marking its final resting place.
Morgenthaler breathed a big sigh of relief when the wooden structure was safe and sound inside.
“It was touch and go there for a minute, because we only had eight inches of clearance,” he said. “But it all worked out.”
Barbara Brecher, the museum’s executive director, became emotional seeing the pilothouse get settled in.
“It’s taken a lot of work by a lot of people, and we’re thrilled,” she said as well-wishers flooded into the museum to see the unique piece of history. “John still has some work to finish, but after so long, it’s here.”
The pilothouse will be used to tell the story of how steamboats served to change and mold the culture and heritage of those living along the 11,684 miles of shoreline of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.
In 2016, the museum began a major capital campaign to raise $350,000 for the project and for new exhibits to tell the story of the Steamboat Era and the Potomac. Museum officials say the pilothouse is the only place in America where visitors can step aboard a surviving structure from a 1813–1937 Chesapeake Bay steamboat.
In February 1936, the Potomac was forced into retirement when her stern was badly damaged in a collision with a freighter in icy waters in the dark of night. In 1937, the Potomac was sold to the Colonna Shipyard in Norfolk. It was taken apart, and the hull was made into a barge to carry pulpwood.
The pilothouse structure was saved by the shipyard owners, Capt. Ben and Willoughby Colonna, who barged the structure up the Rappahannock River for their family to use as a summer cottage at Taft Beach.
Morgenthaler, who has been painstakingly restoring the structure at his home shop, said there’s still work to finish on the interior. The front section of the pilothouse is the wheelhouse, dominated by an authentic ship’s wheel. Behind that space are sleeping quarters for the captain and other officers.
“I’ve got cherry paneling to install in the forward cabin, and need to work with the windows in there,” he said. “Like the rest of the front, they’re curved and will work better once I get the weights on them worked out.”
Other work to be done includes the installation of doors, steps and a built-in bunk in the captain’s quarters. People will be able to watch the shipwright do that work and other touches, if they happen to visit the museum at the right time.
One onlooker Wednesday was struck by the personal history of the moment.
“It’s like a dream come true,” said Anne McClintock, whose grandfather, Archie Long, was a longtime captain of the ship. She and others in her family have pushed the project and provided countless artifacts and historical data to help interpret the steamboat.
In addition to work done on the pilothouse, the interior of the museum has been painted and new carpet has been installed. New exhibits are in the process of being installed.
Work on the exhibit will continue through the 2019 season, which will begin June 11. The museum will be open until Nov. 16, Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.