When Lisa Crittenden starts adding up those affected by the pandemic, the list gets overwhelming in a hurry.
She’s the CEO of Loisann’s Hope House, which works to keep families from becoming homeless. Last year, her agency helped 410 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford by finding them homes, jobs and ways to manage their money.
“They typically have one or two part-time jobs, and now all their jobs are gone,” Crittenden said. “All that we’ve implemented, everything we’ve taught them about how to financially become better stewards and how to use the right resources, that all goes out of the window, and we’re having to restructure everything.”
But her concern doesn’t end with those who get help from Loisann’s shelter, she’s also worried about those who give it. Many contributors who offer money or goods—such as paper towels, toilet paper and cleaning supplies—to keep the agency’s four homes operating are owners of small businesses who are facing their own hardships.
“I can’t ask them for money when they’re releasing their staff, they’re having to close their businesses because we’re all told to stay at home,” she said.
Crittenden’s experiences are repeated at nonprofit organizations throughout the Fredericksburg region in the wake of statewide efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
That’s why other groups are rallying efforts to assess the needs—and to raise funds to help fill them. The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region has activated its Community Relief Fund and will become a “charitable hub” that channels the donations it receives to nonprofit agencies in the Fredericksburg area.
Likewise, the Rappahannock United Way is ramping up efforts to help what it describes as the ALICE population—people who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed—but still struggle to make ends meet in the best of times. More than 40 percent of households in the Fredericksburg area fall into this category, and United Way clients are like Gloria Stewart, a 72-year-old Caroline County resident who works part time in retail to supplement her Social Security income.
When she faced being off work for more than two months for extensive surgery to remove and replace a steel knee implanted in 2004, she knew she couldn’t pay all her bills.
The United Way helped supplement her rent for two months, making payments directly to her landlord, and Stewart was able to recover. She’s well aware that other residents in the area will need similar help as a result of losing their jobs or having their hours cut during the pandemic.
“A lot of people don’t realize one injury or illness can take you out if you’re not someone who has this huge nest egg to fall back on, which I didn’t,” Stewart said.
An example of the ever-growing need was obvious Thursday at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, which is distributing boxes of food from its warehouse on Lee Hill Drive in Spotsylvania County. The food bank is giving out boxes to seniors only on Tuesdays and to families on Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There were so many people at the Thursday distribution that the lined snaked around the road leading into the facility and backed up onto Tidewater Trail. Workers gave out more than 75 boxes in the first 30 minutes and 576 boxes by day’s end, said Elizabeth Gilkey, communications manager. That was 176 more than the Thursday before when the program started, and this week workers had to turn away 41 vehicles because the line kept forming well after 3 p.m.
“There’s more need than ever,” she said.
While agencies encourage individuals to give to whatever charities they’re comfortable with, it’s good to have a “strategic system” in the midst of a crisis, said Lisa Biever, director of donor services at the Community Foundation. Otherwise, it’s equivalent to people dumping off massive piles of food and clothing for hurricane relief when there’s no distribution system in place to get items to those who need them.
Across the nation, community foundations are gathering relief funds and distributing them to nonprofits that serve people in jeopardy, Biever said.
“It puts the power into the hands of the experts, the nonprofits that are doing the work, to do the best work on behalf of their clients and their mission,” she said.
The Community Foundation has asked local nonprofits to submit assessment needs, and almost 70 have responded so far, Biever said. Requests have come in for help with emergency shelter, increased mental health care and equipment for agencies to operate remotely.
“We are also learning about how the current crisis is specifically affecting vulnerable populations, for example, the homeless or recently rehomed, immigrants, women and children, and people who are uninsured,” Biever said.
Debe Fults, director of the disAbility Resource Center, sees the vulnerability among private caregivers who work with people who have such extreme needs, they’re eligible to be in a nursing home. Medicaid pays for caregivers to help with daily needs because it’s less expensive to have people at home rather than in facilities.
But many caregivers aren’t working because family members suddenly are home with those in need. Caregivers make about $12 an hour, with no benefits, and they want to keep working but can’t, Fults said.
“For some, it’ll be debilitating,” she said about the impact of COVID-19.
The Rappahannock United Way has been assisting people through its ALICE fund for a year, said Sarah Walsh, vice president of strategic initiatives. In the last six months, it’s given more than $50,000 to help more than 40 households with rent or mortgage, car repairs or other emergencies.
The average distribution is about $1,500 per household, Walsh said.
As clients apply for help as a result of the pandemic, the United Way will share information on other community resources to avoid duplicating efforts. Its website, includes details as well as information on how donors can give to its “Be There” campaign to help those affected by the virus.
Staff members already have heard from residents who are considering donating their government relief check to the “Be There” fund because they haven’t been impacted as dramatically as others have, said United Way President Janel Donohue.
“We encourage anybody that’s in a position to give right now that they do give to this fund,” Walsh said. “It’s a great way to have direct impact to helping somebody.”
