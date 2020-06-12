Here’s something almost unheard of during the COVID-19 crisis: a local agency that serves the elderly has gotten significant funding through the CARES Act and is looking for more ways to help those 60 and over.
“Right now, the sky’s the limit,” said Pat Holland, executive director of Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging. “Tell us what you need, and we very well may be able to help.”
In March, fears about the novel coronavirus shut down cafés in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, where Healthy Generations offered lunch and social opportunities for the elderly. Agency volunteers started delivering frozen meals to its café participants, and about 50 people initially signed up, Holland said.
Then, the agency got $668,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and significantly expanded its outreach. Holland estimates that almost 500 people in the Fredericksburg area are receiving meals, either through what’s being distributed by downtown restaurants; through Fredericksburg Meals on Wheels offered by the Interfaith Community Council; or Mom’s Meals, which includes two weeks’ worth of fresh, ready-to-heat meals delivered by FedEx.
The meals are available for free to those 60 and over, there’s no income requirement, and Healthy Generations is looking to sign up more participants, Holland said. With the CARES Act money, the agency reimburses restaurants and other groups providing meals.
“It’s a win–win situation, hopefully to help the restaurants, and absolutely to get our people food,” Holland said. “We’re all working together for that one purpose.”
But that’s not all.
Healthy Generations also is helping with other needs such as providing face masks; offering respite care if a senior’s caregiver gets sick or needs a break; and shopping for groceries and picking up prescriptions. Staff and volunteers will call regularly to make sure things are OK and even supply pet food.
“Between our agency and Partners in Aging, an advocacy group, we have a system of volunteers who will do those things,” Holland said.
Seniors in need of help can contact the agency at 540/371-3375 or info@healthygenerations.org.
Healthy Generations also worked with the Rappahannock Area Health District to hold a recent online session about ways elderly people can stay safe during the pandemic.
Symptoms of the novel coronavirus often look different for older people, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. Instead of the classic signs of fever, cough and shortness of breath, seniors may show a change in mental abilities, such as slight confusion, or seem more tired than usual.
They also have may a headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; experience the loss of taste or smell; or have a low-grade fever of 99 degrees or higher.
“Speak to your doctor right away if have symptoms. Seeking care sooner is better, especially for older adults,” Balmes–John said. “I think it’s surprising for some folks just how wide a range of symptoms we’re seeing.”
She encouraged older people to use telemedicine, but if they couldn’t, to feel free to ask their doctors what measures they’re taking to spread the slow of the virus. Holland said people should also do the same for caregivers or general contractors entering their home. Ask them to wear masks, follow social distancing practices as much as possible and make sure everyone washes their hands regularly.
“People of the generation that we’re talking about, in their late 70s, 80s, they don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings, they don’t make a wave,” Holland said, stressing they’ve also got to keep themselves safe. “We have to protect each other the best we can.”
For people with dementia, symptoms of the virus might include increased agitation or confusion, sudden sadness, shaking with chills, muscle pain and sore throat—anything that’s “just a little bit off,” Balmes–John said.
One webinar participant described a difficult situation last month, when she couldn’t accompany her elderly mother to the hospital because no visitors were allowed. Some visitation rules have been relaxed since then, but there are still sections, including intensive care units, where family members aren’t allowed.
The webinar participant said her mother needed emergency surgery and was hospitalized for a week. The elderly woman couldn’t communicate, and her family had a hard time getting updates.
“It’s tough, I don’t know what the answer is right now,” said Holland, who also deals with the same situations herself. Her mother, 79, has dementia and is in an assisted-living facility, and her father, 87, suffers from declining health and has caregivers come to his home.
Holland suggested pinning a note, containing the person’s pertinent medical information, on a senior who’s about to enter the hospital or be taken by ambulance. Include a contact’s name and information and call regularly for updates.
If a family member lives in a facility, “make yourself a friend,” she said, such as a nurse or aide who will provide updates on a relative’s condition, Holland said.
“You have to remain diligent and do whatever you can to take care of your loved one,” Holland said.
