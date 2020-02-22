When Senior Master Sgt. John Pighini returned from Vietnam in the late '60s after 122 combat missions as an Air Force pararescue airman on Huey helicopters, he asked a relative how to explain life-and-death moments to people who ask about his service.
“Don’t even try,” was the advice he got from the Marine veteran. “They wouldn’t understand. You can’t understand unless you were over there.”
For many years, he followed that advice. Even after retiring and re-upping to create a program that added "pararescue jumpers" to Joint Special Operations Command missions, the Spotsylvania County resident was mum on those days in Vietnam that left him full of pride and nightmares.
But he was a PJ through and through—an airman trained to save lives as a combat soldier and an airborne EMT trained for combat trauma. When the 75-year-old got a chance to recall those days while raising the profile of the PJs, he took it.
It came through the movie “The Last Full Measure,” the story of Airman William H. Pitsenbarger Jr., who after decades was finally awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery in saving a handful of injured Army soldiers in the midst of a fierce firefight in Vietnam.
Pighini, who lives on a horse farm near Todd’s Tavern, said he was initially contacted about the film years ago when an scene of Pitsenbarger’s family receiving the medal was being shot.
He got involved because an honor guard borrowed from a high school wasn’t up to snuff. It was replaced by two bagpipers, which felt more realistic to Pighini, who was awarded the Silver Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery in action.
Years went by as the movie languished, until Pighini got a call in 2018. By that point, “The Last Full Measure” director Todd Robinson knew Pighini well enough to ask him to be the film’s medical and technical advisor.
Over the better part of a year, Pighini worked with the actors playing Pitsenbarger. It was initially Grant Gustin, then Jeremy Irvine took over after Gustin had to bow out.
Eventually, Pighini helped shape the action based on his experience and input from crewmen who’d actually been on the mission when Pitsenbarger gave his life to save others. Pighini even lent the film some of the gear he had stored at home.
“When Irvine got to Thailand where the rescue scene was filmed, I worked with him to show him how you had to be in charge of the situation,” said Pighini. “We had to command those situations because lives were on the line.”
He pointed out that while the Army troops on the ground might have been trained to create litters from poles and ponchos, PJs knew they’d just make it difficult to get the injured soldiers into the helicopter.
“You hear him in the movie say ‘nothing in the basket, just the soldier,'” said Pighini. “And I coached him on the procedures Pitsenbarger did when he reached the ground. And I said that his attitude was important, for him to say, ‘I’ve got you man,’ with a confidence to make an injured soldier believe it.”
Pighini also told the director to ditch the use of a body-to-body transfusion on the ground, as it never would have happened.
“When we’d go down, especially in hot zones, you only did critical things before getting them up to the chopper,” he said. “You’d stop the bleeding, open an airway, do battle dressings or apply tourniquets. But you wouldn’t start an IV on the ground while bullets were flying. You’d stop the bleeding and get out.”
He showed the actor how the PJs administered morphine.
“We’d hold it in our mouth, take the cap off, stick it in the injured man and squeeze the morphine in,” said Pighini. “You’d then mark an M on the soldier’s head with blood, which was never in short supply. The marks we added for every dose let them know back in the MASH how much morphine had been given.”
Pighini said he'd always been frustrated by war movies where soldiers’ behavior and equipment was not even close to accurate. He offered his advice for free, and was happy to help get the details right.
“Within reason,” he noted, saying that they couldn’t get the exact sort of helicopter that Pitsenbarger was in. “But when it came to things like dog tags, uniforms and everything else we could make right, it was.”
Pighini proudly wore his red PJ beret when he accompanied actors and crew to premieres of the movie and showings around the country. It was a high-powered entourage with Samuel L. Jackson, William Hurt, Peter Fonda, Ed Harris, John Savage, Amy Madigan, Christopher Plummer and Diane Ladd, among others. He was struck by the cast's dedication to honoring a true hero.
Pighini said Jackson, who plays one of the Army “mud soldiers" Pitsenbarger saved, worked tirelessly to get the details and the attitudes right.
“I told Sam how much I appreciated the effort he put in while we were waiting to go onstage at a showing in Atlanta," Pighini said. "And then I coined him with a PJs coin. He took a selfie with me on his little phone and sent one to me.”
More fascinating that his brush with Hollywood royalty is hearing Pighini share—in vivid recollections burned into his memory—what it was like to drop down into the jungles of Vietnam to save other soldiers.
He said he and his fellow PJs were about as exposed as possible on winch-controlled cables as bullets flew. Thankfully, Pighini said, the PJs in those moments were laser-focused on getting to the injured soldier on the ground.
He said it “hurt like hell” to zip those soldiers who didn’t make it into body bags, but also that it felt “pretty damn good” to get the injured up into the helicopter and back to base.
“I can still see the faces of every one of those soldiers we saved, and remember all the smells and sights from those moments,” he said. “You know, it was the time of your life.”
