The Meadow Event Park in Doswell has turned into a “Silver City” this week.
The 62nd Wally Byam Caravan Club International Rally made its way to Caroline County for the first time this past weekend, bringing more than 700 Airstream campers and their owners from throughout the United States and Canada. The “Enjoy the Ride” rally is expected to draw about 1,500 people by the time the parades, seminars, tours, food, music and good fellowship end Saturday.
Also known as the Wally Byam Airstream Club and The Airstream Club International, the Caravan Club it is one of the nation’s oldest RV owners associations, with members in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe.
An Airstream is an aluminum-skinned camper trailer with riveted sides. Seventy percent of all the Airstreams ever built are still rolling down the highways today.
There are Airstream “tribes” parked on two sides of Meadow Event Park. Way across the highway and past the horse show arena are the vintage Airstream travel trailers. They consider themselves the fun crowd.
Chris VanBuskirk, of Silver City, N.M., is a member of the Vintage Airstream Club, which requires members to own an Airstream at least 25 years old.
“We are a tight group that loves to ‘Airstream’ together,” said VanBuskirk, who was seated under a large tent with other group members, enjoying the daily Happy Hour.
On the northern side of the venue are the modern Airstreams, which feature larger bedrooms, bathrooms, power awnings, Wi-Fi and more.
Airstream crowds are not limited to a specific age group, even though most rally-goers are retired.
James Schaal, 17, from Roanoke, is probably the youngest vintage Airstream owner and VAC member. He and his father, Jim, bought and restored a rare 1966 Airstream Carvel. It took them only three months to update the trailer inside and out. They added modern solar panels, Bose surround sound speakers, an air conditioner and a wine cooler.
“We have five vintage trailers now,” Schaal said. They remodeled Airstreams to use for their mobile catering business, Pink Flamingo Food Co.
The club is dedicated to the man who started it all, Wally Byam. Byam began making travel trailers out of plywood in the backyard of his Los Angeles home. They instantly became a hit with friends and neighbors and Byam incorporated the Airstream Co. in 1931.
The instantly recognizable aluminum trailers are often called “silver bullets,” because of their curved roof, bright metal finish and sleek aerodynamic design.
Robin Gieniewski of Fayetteville, N.C., is a member of the VAC and known for her rare, family-owned 1964 Bambi II Airstream that she decorates with teal outdoor furniture and a matching awning. Her parents were professional musicians who purchased the trailer in 1970 as a way for the family to travel together.
Later, they bought a larger Airstream and the old one stayed parked until Gieniewski inherited it. She restored it to the original look and named it “Miss Dorothy” in memory of her mother.
The Bambi II model is hard to find because it was manufactured for only one year.
Her parents were members of the Airstream Rally Club and played in the Airstream Band, something that Gieniewski also does.
Lisa and Rod Sly of Albuquerque, N.M., said the trip to Virginia is the farthest they have pulled their 1956 Airstream Safari. They like the flexibility of being able to cook, shower and stop whenever they want.
“Airstreaming is the greatest way to see the world,” Lisa Sly said.
