Students at Culpeper County’s two public high schools this year are pioneering a new sport which is tailor-made for the 21st century.
The sport doesn’t require teams to leave their school; the players don’t need uniforms and, so far, there have been few if any injuries.
This year, for the first time ever, the Virginia High School League has sanctioned video gaming as a school sport, and both Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools are fielding teams this fall.
CCHS has fielded a single team to play the game League of Legends, while EVHS has two teams, one playing League of Legends and one playing Rocket League.
At CCHS, an 11-member team of students has begun competing and, following an online contest Tuesday afternoon against Leesburg’s Tuscarora High School, is now 2-6 during their first season of competitive gaming.
CCHS Activities Director Daniel Nobbs said gaming is a brand-new addition to the state’s high school competitive rosters this academic year.
“E-sports is now an officially sanctioned competition in the Virginia High School League,” Nobbs said. “Our teams can compete in the games League of Legends, Rocket League and Smite. All of these games are team games, with strategy and teamwork as a must to win.”
CCHS junior Reilly Tanner learned about the addition of gaming this school year and decided to try to try to initiate teams here in Culpeper.
“I noticed that a lot of my friends like to play video games, but are not very social,” Tanner said. “It’s been a good way for people who like gaming to find each other.”
Tanner said he talked with CCHS Assistant Activities Director Cathy Uribe and Principal Daniel Soderholm and found both were supportive of the idea.
Uribe said the local schools have had gaming clubs for years, but creating actual school sports teams was a totally new endeavor.
“We’re always trying to find ways for everyone to feel included,” Uribe said.
She added that the high schools found money in their individual school budgets to fund five computers for each high school to use to begin their teams.
CCHS e-sports coach Gabe Roman said the online games require a little more speed and resolution than the computers the schools already have to prevent the games from dragging or freezing up while the students are competing.
Roman, a first-year math teacher at CCHS, said he volunteered after learning the school needed a coach for its newest team.
“I heard they were looking, and I have been playing League of Legends since 2012, so I decided to help out,” Roman said.
While some of the team’s 11 charter members are new to the game, Roman said they have been catching on quickly and improving steadily since the season began a few short weeks ago.
“The game is what they call a multi-player, online battle arena game,” Roman said.
Roman said matches are held Tuesdays, while the team practices after school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, usually for two-hour sessions,
The weekly matches include two separate games in which five players from each side compete. The players, and the characters they operate in the game, can be changed from contest to contest, he said.
Each team is guarding a crystal object known as a “nexus,” and the goal of the game is to destroy the other team’s nexus, Roman said.
“The games can last anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour,” Roman said.
As with most team games, Roman said teamwork and communication are skills the players have been developing throughout the season.
“It also requires critical thinking skills; they have to determine what is the best way to react in the moment,” he said.
The current season will wrap up with playoffs being held in January, while a second season for the high school teams will begin in February.
A Rocket League team is expected to join the League of Legends squad at CCHS when the second season begins, although Roman said the Rocket League team will be a completely separate entity from the current team.
Tanner said he feels the new e-sports team is successfully coming together as the season progresses, but admits the team has been a pretty well-kept secret so far.
“It’s not super well-known at the school,” Tanner said. “But there are a lot more games coming. It’s been a really good thing so far.”
