Even before news came that reopening plans in Southern and Midwestern states have flooded hospitals with COVID-19 patients, I knew we were at a dangerous time with this pandemic.
For months, my own fear of catching the virus had kept me extra careful and vigilant during the first few months of the outbreak.
But in recent weeks, bouts of cabin fever and feeling stir-crazy have been working on my better judgement, nudging me toward finding safe ways to be out and about, if only for a change of scenery.
In other words, I have been feeling what everyone has been feeling after this new reality of work and play at home: really, really tired of it. And that feeling can push us to be less careful at a critical time.
Virginia is slowly reopening businesses and public spaces, and I’m all for finding safe ways to get out when I can, taking outside options when available.
But news of thousands of people per day testing positive for COVID-19 in states south and west—18,000 last weekend in Florida alone—may well be the reminder we all need to stay smart. With hospitals in those states nearing capacity, it’s clear we’re nowhere close to being done with this disease that has killed so many.
What a shame all those folks in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California hadn’t been warned by national and state health officials of the need to wear masks, socially distance and avoid beaches, swimming pools and crowded bars as a way to stay safe.
Oh, wait, they had been, time and again. And they had the chance to learn from what happened in New York and other states that flattened the curve. They saw the way states that were smart used critical data on numbers of cases and transmission rates to determine when it was safe to slowly reopen.
But it seems political leaders in those problem states were more concerned with getting back to good times than using good sense.
Hey, I get it, we’d all like to hit a switch and instantly remove the ever-present danger out there. But we’re not there yet, and won’t be until we have a proven vaccine and enough testing and contact tracing to beat the spread of the virus.
Leadership at the national level has paled in comparison to what’s happened in most other developed countries, many of whom used tough restrictions early on to knock the disease down, though even some of those are now seeing it roar back.
We needed national controls and protocols, because the virus doesn’t respect state lines. But our president and other national leaders—the ones more worried about political ramifications than sick and dying Americans, were glad to punt that contentious political issue to state governors.
Ours, Gov. Ralph Northam, may have had a misstep or two managing Virginia’s stay-at-home orders and business reopenings. But I’ve been glad to have a doctor in the governor’s mansion during this pandemic.
And it’s one of the few times when having a governor who can’t run for reelection has been a big plus, insulating Northam politically against the inevitable blowback from folks who don’t like the protocols and guidelines that have kept us fairly safe.
Don’t want to wear a mask? Can’t even care enough to socially distance yourself from others out in public? Too bad, do it anyway, as failure to do so spreads a disease that can soon enough infect those you care about.
I’m more sympathetic to people who have chafed under gradual reopening plans because of the economic hardship the lockdown created. People suddenly without jobs are suffering and hungry, and we need to help them.
States like Florida and Texas now serve as cautionary tales about the dangers of moving to reopen businesses based on what people want rather than what disease data show. In more than one of those states, hospitals are now hoping against hope they won’t need to set up makeshift ICUs in convention centers.
Here and in all states, we’re quickly approaching the day when schools and colleges will face reopening.
Leaders much smarter than me are trying to figure out how that will be possible. I imagine online learning will be used for older students. But for the life of me, I don’t know how you get elementary students to socially distance. Plans for younger students will be a challenge.
I’ll close with something a friend told me the other day about wearing masks. He argued that health officials made a critical error by announcing that when you wear a mask, it’s more about keeping others safe than protecting yourself.
My friend pointed out that’s bad logic to use in convincing the many people in today’s modern world who care more about themselves than others.
I think of that whenever I see people out in public without a mask. Aside from those who have health issues that prevent them from wearing one, pulling a mask on for a few minutes now and then isn’t much to ask.
Heck, even former Republican Vice President Dick Chaney recently arranged to be photographed wearing one. He emphasized the phrase “real men wear masks,” a pitch aimed at overcoming the oddly macho hang-up some men have when it comes to putting on a face cover.
