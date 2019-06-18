Democrat Tinesha Allen is challenging incumbent Jack Cavalier for Stafford County’s Griffis–Widewater District supervisor in November.
Allen, who is supplementing her income driving for two rideshare companies, said her campaign is focusing on education, traffic and roads, economic planning and development, and transparency.
“I learn a lot from my passengers,” she said. “They said no one hears them or cares about their issues. I’m going to change that. I could be that person who could listen and who could hear them. I connect with people.”
Allen’s family emigrated from Guyana in South America to New York City in 1995, when she was 10. Allen graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2012 with a degree in political science and moved with her husband and daughter to Virginia in 2014, eventually settling in Stafford.
She is a student at Shenandoah University’s Northern Virginia Campus in Leesburg, and is expected to graduate in December 2020 with a degree in nursing.
Allen will officially kick off her campaign on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express, 15 Salisbury Drive, in North Stafford.
Cavalier, the Republican nominee, is serving his fourth term as a county supervisor. He was first elected in 1999 and served as chairman in 2004, 2007 and 2014. He also served as vice chairman in 2002 and 2006.
Allen’s campaign website is AllenForStafford.com.