The pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) thought that it was important for the church to contribute to Mary Washington Hospital’s building fund nearly a century ago even though his congregation wouldn’t be able to use the same wing as whites.
The Rev. B.H. Hester’s flock raised $3,000, which would be around $40,000 in today’s dollars, said his granddaughter, Pamela Bridgewater. That’s just one of the many things she discovered while going through family scrapbooks, copies of his sermons and other papers after she retired recently as a United States ambassador.
“I learned all sorts of tidbits about the activism of the church under my grandfather’s leadership, which I thought needed to be shared,” she said.
Bridgewater has done just that by writing a slim biography of Hester titled “Neutral on Nothing: The Social Activism of The Rev. B.H. Hester.” The name comes from the motto for The Shiloh Herald, a newsletter he started in 1925. It offered a wide range of local news to the black community, and provided a strong African–American perspective on important issues of justice.
Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Frances Greenlaw called Bridgewater’s book it “a valuable piece of Fredericksburg’s history.” And The Rev. Aaron L. Dobynes, Shiloh Baptist’s current pastor, wrote an endorsement for the book’s back cover that calls it a “must-read” chronicle about a man who “gave of himself fearlessly, despite potential threats, to make the community a better place—and to lift his race.”
The official book launch will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the church, located at 801 Sophia St. The event is co-sponsored by the Shiloh Old Site Archives Committee.
Hester served as Old Site’s pastor from 1922 through 1961. He was a constant presence in Bridgewater’s life because she grew up at the church parsonage and lived there until his death. She remembers him as being a disciplined person who was frugal, punctual and a careful planner. She said that she probably absorbed some of his character traits unconsciously, and he also helped her recognize the importance of education.
Her grandfather, the son of a slave, earned degrees from Biddle University in North Carolina in 1918 and from Virginia Union University in Richmond in 1921. He started a night school at the church in 1923 for adults who wanted to learn to read and write or improve their skills. He also served as a principal, teacher and coach at Fredericksburg Normal & Industrial Institute for many years. At the time, it was the only place where black students in the area could get a high school education.
Hester was a gifted writer, according to a history of Shiloh Baptist on the church’s website, shiloholdsite.org. He started The Shiloh Herald in 1925 to provide a voice that wasn’t otherwise available in the local media, and served as its editor-in-chief. It was published by the church, and its motto, published in every edition, was “For all things beneficial and uplifting; against all things injurious and detrimental; neutral on nothing.”
He once explained that “he believed a responsible press should work ‘to change conditions in America and make them what they should be.’ ” Courage was required, he said, because a truthful and responsible press needed to “stand before demagogues and damn their treacherous flatterers without winking,” according to the church history.
The Shiloh Herald’s editorials tackled such subjects as voting rights, lynchings, white arrogance and Supreme Court decisions. Hester also brought about a change in the Richmond News Leader when he wrote the editor a note on church letterhead that objected to the newspaper’s repeated use of what he said was “derogatory” and “un-Christian” language in describing people of color. The editor agreed and wrote back that such terms would never again appear in the News Leader’s pages.
“I wondered how this man, whose father was a slave, would develop such a sense of justice,” Bridgewater said. “He was clearly a man of faith, an ordained minister, and took on the powers that be in ways that were not mean spirited. It was just fascinating for me. We all need an inspiration to do the right thing, especially today.”
Bridgewater, who has an undergraduate degree from Virginia State University and a master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati, taught at three universities before entering the U.S. Foreign Service in 1980.
Copies of her book will be sold at the book launch and are available for $20 online at shiloholdsite.org/book.html. She said that she plans to have additional local book signings.