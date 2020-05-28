LifeCare Medical Transports Lt. Thomas McGowan is excited to be back in the Fredericksburg area after more than seven weeks in New York City, but said it felt odd preparing to leave during his final shift Wednesday night.
“It’s going to be great to be home, but the first couple of days are going to be an adjustment,” said McGowan, whose plans also include self-isolation for the next seven days. “We haven’t had a day off in over 50 days.”
Emergency responders from LifeCare Medical Transports in Stafford County returned home to family and friends Thursday afternoon, following a rigorous two-month deployment to New York City and New Jersey in support of medical facilities, nursing homes, and law enforcement officers during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was surreal, overwhelming,” said McGowan.
The first wave of LifeCare teams left for New York on April 1 and the local company was soon called to send more crew members and equipment. Altogether, LifeCare provided 40 staffers and 16 ambulances in support of the operation. Members of the crew worked seven days a week, usually in 12-hour shifts.
“They all volunteered to go,” said LifeCare President and CEO Kevin Dillard. “Those that didn’t go stepped up and filled the 40 shifts of people that went. It was a great team effort.”
LifeCare was funded during the deployment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
McGowan said one of the main duties team members performed while deployed was transporting COVID-19 patients. But due to the high number of cases and the subsequent shortage of hospital beds at city hospitals, drivers were driving patients to hospitals many miles away in upstate New York.
“My first hospital drop-off was three hours away,” said McGowan.
As the pandemic worsened, those beds were soon full, and the nearest available beds were more than five hours away.
Later into the deployment, LifeCare drivers also provided support at the now-closed COVID-19 field hospital at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. They were later assigned to help handle an endless stream of 911 calls.
“This 911 was totally different than anything I’ve done before with LifeCare,” said McGowan, who has been with the company for 10 years. “We did hundreds of calls across Manhattan and Brooklyn.”
McGowen said in overcrowded city hospitals, he witnessed patients waiting everywhere. Beds lined hallway walls and people were huddled wherever they could find a place of peace.
McGowan said witnessing such a large outbreak of the virus left a lasting impression on him. New York City’s total number of COVID-19 cases exceeds Virginia’s total cases by 80 percent.
“I will continue to wear a face mask until it’s over, until they say it’s good to go, especially after what I’ve seen,” said McGowan. “I don’t think a lot of people realize what has happened.”
