One side depicted the Estate at White Hall Vineyard as one of the best things to happen to King George County because it provides a venue for weddings and family events as well as a much-needed gathering place for community members.
The other side believes the wedding ceremonies—which county Zoning Administrator Heather Hall stressed have been held without proper permits, even after violation notifications from King George—are disrupting a once peaceful and quiet neighborhood.
Members of the King George Board of Supervisors acknowledged they had concerns after hearing comments during Tuesday's public hearing. Supervisor Richard Granger wondered if changes could be made to the venue's entrance, which is on a "hairpin curve."
"This is a pretty unique setting in terms of proximity to residents and the road, and there are some challenges for holding larger events that make me nervous," he said, stressing he's concerned about the health and safety of those attending events, as well as neighbors of the facility. "It weighs on my mind."
He wanted to delay a decision to see if the entrance could be improved, but four other board members believed owners Joel and Bethany Cassell had satisfied requirements from the Virginia Department of Transportation. And, they had compromised at the request of Planning Commission members, who approved the application in November after the Cassells agreed to limit weddings to 24 a year, on Saturdays only, and to wrap up the events by 10 p.m.
"I want to get along with the county," Joel Cassell told the supervisors before they made their decision. "I have a great relationship with all the residents here."
Except one, it seems. Justin Grimes, who lives across the road from the estate, started complaining to county officials in summer 2017 about noise, traffic and headlights shining into his child's bedroom as vehicles left events at the property. That's when officials with the Community Development Department discovered the Cassells were operating without a special exception permit for an event venue.
Hall reported to supervisors in August 2019 that she'd met with the Cassells the summer before and told them they were in violation of county ordinances. She said Joel Cassell said he'd stop holding weddings and apply for the proper paperwork, but as she told supervisors, weddings continued through 2018 and 2019 "even after being advised numerous times that it was not permitted."
Supervisors initially were outraged. Then, they learned from the Cassells' lawyer Clark Leming that the couple had sought county guidance in 2016 and were told no permits were needed because the activities fall under the state's classification for agritourism events.
Also, Leming said King George didn't even have an ordinance for event venues when the Cassells made the first inquiries; it was enacted in March 2017.
Leming also said the Cassells promised to stop booking new weddings when they met with county officials, but that they had to fulfill the contracts they already had.
After some legal wrangling, county officials agreed to let the Cassells apply for the special exception, after the fact. The couple also stopped scheduling ceremonies while their application went through the political process.
On Tuesday, six people expressed support for the winery and wedding venue, either in person or in writing. Evelyn and Russ Jackson, who live on White Hall Road, said they hadn't seen any of the traffic or rude behavior described by Grimes and another nearby resident.
"The winery is a jewel in King George County, and it's embraced by locals and visitors alike," Evelyn Jackson said. "We hope the Estate at White Hall continues to flourish and bring in residents."
Grimes stressed that other neighbors oppose the venue, but didn't want to get involved "because they've seen what [the owners] have put me and my family through." He also reminded officials that other businesses may decide to go out and do whatever they want, "then bring in their lawyer and say we'll work it all out."
"If you approve this, you are condoning bad behavior," Grimes said.
He wasn't the only one who didn't want the permit approved because of past actions. Hall recommended denying the permit because "the applicant has held numerous events against the direction of the county and has not addressed the impacts to the neighboring properties."
