Spotsylvania County will hold its public hearing on the fiscal 2021 budget at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Courtland High School, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be a meeting like none other in the county’s history.
Budget hearings typically draw large crowds and plenty of comments from residents. If not for the virus, Tuesday night’s hearing likely would have been heavily attended given the possible spikes in the budget and real estate tax rate.
As social distancing and prohibitions on large gatherings mount, the county is asking the public to consider watching the hearing on video and to send in comments, which would be read aloud at the hearing. Those who attend will have to adhere to social distancing requirements.
The virus also will impact how the board approaches the recommended budget and advertised real estate tax rate, both of which might be cut in order to deal with an uncertain future, and to handle losses in revenue from taxes on meals, lodging, retail sales and gas while people remain in their homes.
A split board set the advertised real estate tax rate at 87.97 cents per $100 of assessed value. If the board approves the recommended budget, that tax rate would jump more than 3 cents over the current 84.74-cent rate and well above equalized rate of 81 cents that would offset an increase from property reassessments.
The operating budget proposed by County Administrator Ed Petrovitch is more than $525.4 million, up 5.2 percent from the fiscal year 2020 budget of $499.4 million. Capital improvement projects would add another $68 million to the spending plan, which goes into effect July 1.
Some supervisors have voiced concern over the possible tax increases, with some calling it the most complex budget the county has handled in recent memory.
Two big items led to the increase in the budget: a new pay plan for public safety workers and the local funding request from county schools.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Skinner called the situation a “perfect storm,” referring to the difficult budget, increases in property assessments and the damage the virus is having on residents, the county and its economy.
“We’ve never seen this before,” he said, adding that the county is taking into account the virus impact and potential cuts to the budget. “Now, we don’t know what it’s gonna be, but we’re looking at it.
“The full budget probably is not acceptable right now,” he said, adding that the board probably won’t approve the advertised rate.
Fellow Supervisor Tim McLaughlin, already unhappy with what he considers an expensive proposed budget and real estate tax rate, said the loss of local tax revenue “will take from the budget.”
“We’ve got to be concerned,” he said, adding that staff and supervisors have already talked about the budget and the virus impacts on it.
“My goal is to go with the equalized [tax] rate, or lower,” McLaughlin said.
The supervisor thinks the county can go with the lower equalized rate and still cover such expenses as the public safety raises.
The school system, which seeks staff increases, might not get what it wants, though, because McLaughlin also said he thinks the budget should include no “new initiatives, no new hires.”
Supervisor David Ross also said the virus will impact his decision on the budget. Many county residents have lost jobs, he said, and hitting them with tax increases doesn’t seem right.
Ross, who like McLaughlin, did not support the advertised rate, wants the board to approve an equalized tax rate or lower.
Ross suggested that most facets of the county should remain on “level funding,” and that there should be a hold put on new hires and pay raises as a way to keep the budget affordable. The new public safety agreement gave employees raises in January, with another bump set for June. Ross suggested the county could save money by delaying that second raise until January.
He and McLaughlin also believe the school system could save money on transportation since school buses aren’t in use and won’t be for the rest of the school year.
Ross and McLaughlin also said the county could dip into its budget stabilization fund, which has around $60 million, to handle any budget shortfall if necessary.
That is one of two such funds the county has. The other fund is smaller, at around $3 million to $5 million.
Ross believes the county can make it work.
“I know it can be done without a drastic impact on county services,” he said.
Supervisor Chris Yakabouski had suggested setting the advertised real estate rate higher, but his stance has changed since the outbreak.
Yakabouski said he wants to adopt a “lean” budget, saying he is “leery of adding any more spending” until more is known about the virus impact. Whatever cuts might be made, he wants to make sure they are worthwhile by saving the county money and still allowing it to function.
He wants to see if the county can appropriate its funds quarterly in order to be able to adjust as things change.
The county, he added, needs to plan as if the impacts will be bad, but stay flexible. He said the county should only dip into the stabilization funds as a last resort.
