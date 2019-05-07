I CAN’T let more time pass without acknowledging the life and death of 84-year-old Ward LeHardy, a career soldier and explorer who gave many of us the vicarious thrill of traveling the world with him.
LeHardy, a West Point graduate who served for 32 years in the Army before retiring as a brigadier general, passed away peacefully a few weeks back in that waterfront home near Kilmarnock and the Chesapeake Bay.
For many years, LeHardy and his beloved wife Judy lived in Fredericksburg, and it was during that time that the pair wrote 60 stories for this newspaper as they enjoyed and experienced a five-year sea voyage around the world.
Aboard their trusty 39-foot cutter Cormorant, they set sail from the dock at West Point in 1991 during the reunion of LeHardy’s Class of 1956. The trip included a stop in the spot where LeHardy’s father lost his life in the Solomon Islands, the couple arriving there 50 years later, to the minute.
Beyond the stories that ran in this newspaper, the LeHardys chronicled their adventures in a book they titled “Once Around.” Their stories highlighted amazing places they visited, such as beautiful spots in the Cook Islands, and an appreciation for the people they met along the way, most of whom seemed to welcome them with open arms.
The stories also included some of the tough and scary moments, such as being trapped in a storm with 100 mph winds off the coast of Australia or coming across pirates in the Red Sea.
I knew the couple when they lived here and wrote their stories, which ran with great pictures in our Town and County section. But I got to know them better a few years back when they took off on another trip, this time as an 80-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman.
In early 2015, they set out to travel the globe much more quickly, shooting for 80 days instead of five years.
This time, they combined airplane flights (his service let them hop military aircraft as space permitted) with a cruise from Australia to South Africa and other transportation they were able to arrange with friends, family and supporters.
When we talked before they left in 2015, LeHardy said they were making the trip to show that if you have faith and maintain your health and fitness, anything is possible, even touring the world in your elder years.
They also wanted to prove that an around-the-world adventure is possible on a “shoestring” budget, working hard to complete the trip on a budget of less than $5,000, something the military hops certainly helped to make possible.
I got a kick out of the fact that the time they were trying to beat was indeed the one Jules Verne had written about in his “Around the World in 80 Days.”
The LeHardys said that the trip took on a more spiritual significance when they realized it could give them a chance to champion something they keenly believe in: the ministry of the worldwide Anglican Communion.
When all was said and done, the LeHardys beat both their goals on the 2015 spin around the world.
They finished the trek—leaving from Dover, Del., and making stops in Hawaii, Guam, Melbourne, Perth, Cape Town and Dubai—in just 72 days, utilizing everything from car rides from friends to military transports and a cruise ship, where they helped pay the tab by giving talks of their 5-year sail around the world.
In so doing, they spent just under $4,000 on transportation.
In addition to their bravery and ingenuity, I was impressed most by LeHardy’s determination to simply make both the trips happen, despite all that Mother Nature threw against them.
I’m sure he knew it, but there were many of us who were traveling vicariously through him, glad to miss the hurricanes but wishing we could have been there to experience the beauty and peace of the Pacific isles.
He shrugged off the challenges, noting that his Army training instilled the belief that there’s little in life you can’t accomplish with enough planning and, yes, determination.