Anne Little, who co-founded Tree Fredericksburg, announced she is running for mayor of Fredericksburg.
She will run against Mary Katherine Greenlaw, who is seeking her third four-year term as mayor in the May 5 election.
Little said the focus of her campaign is empowering the community and giving citizens a voice in developing a plan to manage growth.
“I am running for mayor because I see that growth is placing huge stress on our city and public infrastructure, resulting in overcrowded schools, higher taxes, and demands for more services. We cannot stop growth, but we can manage it, rather than letting growth overwhelm us,” she said in her official announcement.
Little said her campaign will also focus on other key issues that are related to growth: taxes, schools and affordable housing.
“A new school is not planned until 2030 and yet we have 1,500 houses either under construction or approved for construction,” she said. “Planning for school growth has not been a priority and our children are paying the consequences for this.”
Little has been a community activist in Fredericksburg for almost 20 years, starting with the campaign to establish the conservation easement on 4,200 acres on the Rappahannock River for Friends of the Rappahannock.
Little has lived in Fredericksburg since 2002 with her husband Carl, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel.
Her campaign website is littleformayor.com.
