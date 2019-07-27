When cousins Kisha Turner and Kentrale Washington organized the first Peace in Da Paint block party in their Mayfield neighborhood seven years ago, they never expected it to become an annual event.
“I promise you, I didn’t expect it to last for this long,” said Washington. “But I feel like the community is behind it.”
Turner agreed.
“It’s something we didn’t anticipate would be such a success,” she said. “Sometimes we think about not doing it, but the kids always come up and ask about it.”
“It’s like a family reunion for this neighborhood,” she continued.
The event—subtitled “Balling against Bullying” this year—combines a day of basketball played between teams organized from as far away as Caroline and Westmoreland counties with free food, a bounce house, vendors and a deejay spinning tunes.
It’s a chance for folks to reunite with family, friends and neighbors and for kids who still live in the Mayfield community to learn from those who may have left but still want to give back to the neighborhood that raised them.
“It’s important for the kids to see that you can leave the neighborhood and make something of yourself,” Turner said.
Turner pointed to a nearby table, where Tia Courtney was selling her own homemade cosmetics and hair products, and to another, where CeCe Howard and her sister, owners of Nail Fetish Lounge, were offering free manicures to “all the little mamas getting ready for school.”
Across the W.L. Harris playground, Turner pointed out another friend, Melissa Brooks, a Paparazzi Accessories consultant, who was setting up a booth.
“All of these ladies own their own businesses,” Turner said. “It helps the kids believe, ‘I have a chance.’ ”
Washington said he got the idea for the event when he was at the playground one day with his son and he noticed some kids shooting dice.
“I realized they were imitating adults,” he said.
That got him thinking about hosting a positive, inspiring event for the neighborhood’s kids.
Every year, he and Turner seek corporate donations to support Peace in Da Paint. Often, donations are not forthcoming, so the organizers support it themselves with the help of their families.
Washington said he thinks people have the perception that Mayfield is a dangerous neighborhood. But he said he would never move the event anywhere else.
“This is not a bad place,” he said.
He added that kids from the neighborhood are “kids who don’t go away for the summer,” and they need something to look forward to.
It’s not just the kids. Brooks said she looks forward to Peace in Da Paint every year.
“I love this event,” she said. “It’s about giving back to the children and everybody just loves on one another.”
Charlie Frye, who lives in Mayfield and represents the community and the rest of Ward 4 on the Fredericksburg City Council, served as MC for the event, as he has every year since it was established.
“This is the future right now,” he said of the kids finishing up on the basketball court. “These are the kids we won’t be reading about in the paper for committing violence.”
Frye said the majority of the crimes that are committed in Mayfield are committed by people from somewhere else. He said the community doesn’t deserve the reputation it has.
“This neighborhood is built on families,” he said.
Events like Peace in Da Paint help the Mayfield neighborhood continue to bond, Frye said, and teams that come in for the day to play basketball help connect it to the wider Fredericksburg area community.
“That builds strength in these young ones,” he said. “So when they grow up, they don’t see each other as rivals, but there’s more of a friendship.”