A few years back, a really nasty storm with powerful microbursts rolled down the lower Potomac River in Westmoreland County, damaging several houses in the Sandy Point community.
To see if it was serious enough to warrant a story—and it was—I called someone I knew would be up on it all: Sally Brownley, who many considered the informal mayor of Sandy Point.
The former public health nurse, who helped birth many a baby all over Westmoreland, had all the details on the storm’s impact when I called. She’d already talked to everyone whose home was damaged and shared details about each, also reporting that a mammoth tree came down in her yard that was older than I was.
I was thinking about that call and the visit that followed Saturday while attending the funeral service for this dutiful, friendly and caring person at Yeocomico Episcopal Church, just a hop up the road from Sandy Point.
The woman I couldn’t address as anything but Mrs. Brownley—her full name was Ruth Ellen “Sally” Harvey Brownley—passed away Jan. 9 after a long battle with illness. She was 96, having been born in September of 1923.
I first met her when I was but a pup, visiting my grandparents who lived year-round at Sandy Point, which was then and is still a stretch of cottages and full-time homes along the Potomac River.
Her son, Lynn, and I became fast friends, finding all sorts of ways to spend long summer days. Our pastimes there, often joined by a few other summer youngsters, included activities on boats, catching crabs and fish, listening to music and occasionally finding a way to get into some fairly innocent mischief.
More often than not, we’d end up back at the Brownley home for lunch, when Mrs. Brownley would gladly feed as many of us as trooped in.
She’d regale us with stories that included everything from storms that sent boats crashing into nearby piers and beaches to people doing unusual things all over the county.
As the Rev. R. Ellen White noted in Saturday’s service, Mrs. Brownley had worked for years as a public health nurse, both with the Westmoreland County Health Department and the Department of Corrections at Haynesville.
White noted that because Mrs. Brownley was known for her caring spirit and willingness to help everyone, able to freely come and go in places and situations that others might have found dangerous. Because Mrs. Brownley had such a history of helping others and curing the sick, she felt safe and wanted wherever she went, welcomed by people of all colors, creeds and economic status.
White also noted that as far as she knows, Mrs. Brownley may well be the last living WAC in Westmoreland County.
WAC was the acronym for the Women’s Army Corps, the women’s branch of the U.S. Army. It was created as an auxiliary unit, the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in May 1942, and converted to active-duty status in July 1943.
I have spent a lot of time at Sandy Point over the years, the lion’s share of summers as a youngster and then frequent visits all year long once I moved to nearby Richmond County in elementary school. And I try to spend as many weeks there in the summers as possible now that this area is home.
Whenever there, I’d usually encounter Mrs. Brownley, a great way to catch up on all the news of the point, as well as happenings all over the county. The woman was indeed dialed in and knew pretty much everyone everywhere.
Speakers during her service the other day noted that she probably made many of those connections helping folks, some in a professional capacity and others as a friend doing a favor or six. And she had a smile and a laugh that brightened the day of all who encountered her.
I didn’t think about it until later, but she was much like that oh-so-tall tree that grew in the corner of her yard.
Just as she served as a great example for a life well lived, that tree was a guidepost of another kind, so tall that it was served as a landmark to steer by when boating back from restaurants across the river in Maryland.
Both she and that easily spotted tree have been, and will be, sorely missed.
