After two months of delays and discussion, Fredericksburg’s Architectural Review Board on Monday lacked a majority vote to approve or deny the controversial certificate of appropriateness for the removal of the slave auction block.
A motion to deny the certificate failed when four ARB members abstained from voting. The board will not meet again before the 90 days it has to reach a decision ends, which leaves it up to City Council to vote on the certificate.
City Manager Tim Baroody is expected to make the appeal at a November meeting.
The motion to deny the certificate was made after its third public hearing on the issue. All four speakers, including Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. President David James, urged the board to follow its guidelines for preserving the city’s historic structures and vote to deny it.”
“The context of the location is important,” James said. “Last year, our board published its opinion that the slave auction block should stay where it was with more signage and protective devices.”
Fredericksburg residents have debated what to do with what’s known colloquially as the “slave auction block” at the corner of William and Charles streets several times over the last 150 years. The issue arose most recently after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, and was followed by two years of community-wide discussions.
City Council originally voted to keep the stone in its current location after a public forum and survey. But members reversed that decision after a year of discussions led by the International Council of Sites of Conscience found that participants never reached a consensus on whether to move it, which aspects of its story to focus on and who should make those decisions.
Council also asked Baroody to present a relocation plan, which contained such preliminary steps as applying for the certificate of appropriateness application. City code requires a certificate of appropriateness for the removal of any historic landmark, building or structure in Fredericksburg’s historic district. The procedure to get one begins by applying to the ARB, which then has 90 days to make a decision.
An ARB decision can be appealed to City Council, but the council does not grant certificates of appropriateness except on appeal.
The removal plan was approved in July, and the certificate of appropriateness was on ARB’s agenda at its Aug. 12 meeting. Following a lengthy public hearing, Chairman Jon Gerlach read from a prepared statement saying that the board’s hands are tied. Its members were not consulted before City Council voted on moving the block.
Gerlach, who is a lawyer, said that under Virginia law, the board can’t affirm, reverse or modify a decision made by City Council.
City Attorney Kathleen Dooley sent a memorandum to the ARB on Sept. 4 that said the statement Gerlach read would be true only if City Council had granted an application for a certificate of appropriateness at its June 11 meeting. Instead, Baroody signed the application for the certificate July 22, and sent it to the ARB.
The ARB delayed a vote on the certificate at its Sept. 9 meeting, and held a supplementary meeting Sept. 23 for continued discussion and informal review with city staff.
“This is the fourth ARB meeting dealing with the application,” Gerlach said Tuesday. “I know a lot of people’s minds were changed during ICSC process, including members of City Council.”
James Whitman moved to deny the certificate, and Susan Pates seconded the motion. There was no discussion, but Sabina Weitzman said it was important for members to explain the reason for their decisions before casting their votes on the motion.
Whitman said that he agreed with HFFI’s president that the ARB’s guidelines were clear, and it would be irresponsible to approve the certificate. Pates said that she would vote no because moving the auction block to the Fredericksburg Area Museum would be hiding part of the city’s history. By leaving it in place, the stone could become the starting point for a black history tour in the city.
“We don’t do referendums,” she said, “but it would be nice to have a referendum for all city citizens on this to see how it would play out.”
Carthon Davis, Karen Irvin and Gerlach abstained from voting, which Gerlach had told them would count as a no vote on the motion. All three said that it was because City Council had voted to remove the block before applying for the certificate of appropriateness.
“I appreciate Kathleen’s memos and persuasive comments, but I’m not totally persuaded,” Gerlach said. “I still believe it’s a moot question to second guess a decision made by City Council.
“I hope it never happens again. I hope City Council will run decisions by the ARB before they jump the gun in making a decision.”
Kerri Barile abstained because of a conflict of interests. She is president of Dovetail Cultural Resource Group, which has applied to do the archaeological portion of the removal process.
Weitzman said she agreed that others were right in saying that the ARB’s guidelines are clear about its responsibilities under normal circumstances, but the discussions about the auction block had caused her to examine her own feelings. She said it had never occurred to her that it was a “grotesque reminder” of slavery to others in the community.
She said it saddens her that the preservation community agrees that the auction block should be preserved, and are unable to understand that others are offended by it.
“I can’t support this, even though it makes a lot of sense to a lot of people,” she said.
The article has been revised to clarify that the ARB failed to pass a motion to deny the certificate of appropriateness to move the auction block.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.