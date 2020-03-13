Janneck Hornig knew he had to do something as business continued to fall at his Alpine Chef restaurant in downtown Fredericksburg due to concerns about coronavirus.
“Ever since all the sports got cancelled, people understand that this is going to be real,” he said on Thursday. “I didn’t even have 20 people here for lunch today. Usually it goes all the way up to 40, 50.”
Hornig, who is Alpine Chef’s chef and co-owner, kicked around ideas with Daniel Oates, who handles social media for the restaurant, and decided to offer delivery service to businesses and residents downtown for the first time ever.
“We had two today, including one to River Rock Outfitters,” Hornig said. “I’m hopeful that we’ll get some more. We’re trying to stay active rather than reactive, but we don’t want to do this all the time unless it takes off like crazy.”
He also encouraged people to come to the restaurant’s front door to pick up their orders if they’re shying away from coming in contact with people.
“We’ll have to put our minds together to get some more ideas,” Hornig said.
Concerns about COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are occurring around the same time as many so-called snow birds are heading back up the East Coast as the weather turns warm. That’s typically a busy time for restaurants, retailers, hotels and attractions in the Fredericksburg area, said Danelle Rose, Fredericksburg’s tourism services manager.
“A lot of times this becomes a great stop for people,” she said. “We haven’t seen any decline in our visitation yet.”
Both the Fredericksburg Area Museum and the Washington Heritage Museums—which includes the Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop and St. James’ House—announced they will close temporarily.
“This action is being taken in an abundance of caution and in consideration of the health and safety of our staff and patrons in the wake of the coronavirus,” said Washington Heritage Museums Director Anne Darron. “We apologize for any inconvenience that a closure may cause.”
Ann Glave, Fredericksburg VA Main Street’s executive director, said that she hasn’t gotten a sense downtown business owners are panicking yet.
“I’m not hearing that at all,” she said. “There was a slight down-tick. This weekend will be a teller of activity because it’s the first weekend after the president made his announcement and it’s the beginning of spring break for a lot of people.”
She’s been passing along tips from WhizBang! Retail Training to businesses to help them weather the disease outbreak. They include keeping front doors open so customers don’t have to touch doorknobs, removing any food and drink samples, and letting people know they don’t have to sign statements on credit card machines. She’s also telling businesses to post information about how they’re being proactive to keep their customers safe.
“The businesses that are fairly strong will weather the storm. Businesses that are struggling a little bit may have a harder time,” she said. “I do know that in past crises, Main Street communities are hit less. They rebound quicker and don’t take as big a hit.”
April Peterson, who co-owns River Rock Outfitters at 215 William St., said the nice thing about owning a small business is they can be flexible and pivot quickly.
“We’re offering curbside pickup,” said Peterson, who is also president of Fredericksburg VA Main Street’s board of directors. “If someone needs something quickly at River Rock, they can order it online and pick it up curbside. You’re starting to see some coffee shops downtown offer this to customers.
“Because we’re small, it’s easy to do the things the CDC is recommending, like making sure our stores are disinfected and cleaned to the best of our ability. It’s a positive, I think.”
Fun Land of Fredericksburg has stepped up its sanitation efforts on the rides and attractions. Staff members are stopping rides after every third turn to wipe down all commonly touched parts, while others are walking around and cleaning attractions as needed, said General Manager Clint Novak, who’s had the information posted on Fun Land’s Facebook page.
He said he won’t be able to tell how much of an impact COVID–19 will have on the Central Park amusement park until this weekend. However, several birthday parties scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were cancelled over concerns about the virus. Fun Land is giving full refunds on the birthday party fee, which is normally nonrefundable.
“We’re doing what we can to let them continue to celebrate,” Novak said.
Susan Spears, president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, said businesses are adapting quickly where possible, but it can be difficult in some cases due to the nature of their business.
“Most are spending a good deal of extra time right now preparing,” she said. “Above all, everyone is concerned about the health and safety of their employees, customers, and the community at large.”
Spears added that the biggest concern she’s hearing is what could happen if a business has to shut down operations for an extended period.
That tallies with a new survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business’ Research Center, which found that while most small businesses are not impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, owners are concerned about future disruptions if it continues to escalate, and many are taking steps to prepare. It found that 30 percent of owners have stocked up on disinfectant and hand sanitizer for their business and 12 percent have talked with employees about sick leave or work from home policies. Three percent have modified their supply chain or changed buyers or vendors.
Hand sanitizer sales have soared 67 percent in the wake of the World Health Organization’s Jan. 30 declaration that the outbreak was a “public health emergency of international concern,” according to The NPD Group, Inc., an American market research company. Shoppers hoping to score bottles of Purell, Clorox wipes or even isopropyl alcohol are finding empty shelves at area stores instead.
Some retailers’ websites include messages like this one from Giant Food:
“We are closely monitoring our inventory and working diligently with our suppliers to keep high-demand products in stock, such as hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, toilet tissue, bleach and other cleaning products. In some cases, these products are in limited supply across the U.S. As soon as the products become available, we are moving quickly to re-stock our store shelves.”
Michael & Sons Restoration, which services the Fredericksburg area, is getting calls from commercial customers who want to do more than sanitize with wipes and products such as Purell, said General Manager Peter Espino. The company has been using HaloSil disinfectant foggers instead. These can sanitize entire rooms and public facilities, and are one of the leading methods being used to kill coronavirus pathogens in health care facilities.
The company purchased the equipment five months ago for a special job, and has received inquiries from two churches and three fitness centers since COVID–19 began appearing in the United States, he said.
“If we treat a room, you would have .0001 percent chance that a virus would remain alive,” he said. “It basically nukes the area. It is biodegradable. You can re-enter a room in 60 minutes, and there’s no smell.”
Excellent Exteriors LLC, a Fredericksburg power washing company, has begun offering to clean and sanitize playgrounds for free. It’s already done so at the Massad and Ron Rosner YMCAs, and has gotten calls from two other area YMCAs, said owner Chase Vess. His company is also cleaning playgrounds at Ebenezer United Methodist Church at Wilderness Elementary School.
“We put out a post two days ago, and it’s just blown up,” Vess said.
The businesses that are fairly strong will weather the storm. —ANN GLAVE,
MAIN STREET director
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.