A new area code was recently assigned for western and northern portions of Virginia to relieve future exhaustion of the 540 area code covering a wide area of the state.
The new 826 area code will cover the same area as 540, spanning Roanoke in the southwest, Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley to the west, Winchester and parts of northern Virginia, including Culpeper and Orange counties, and Fredericksburg to the east, according to a news release last month from the State Corporation Commission.
The 540 area code was created in 1995, splitting off from the 703 area code. Current estimates predict available 540 numbers will be exhausted in 2022, the SCC said. Existing customers will retain their current phone numbers.
The relief plan approved by the SCC superimposes the new 826 area code over the same geographic footprint covered by the existing 540 area code region.
While 10-digit dialing will now be required for local calls, the Commission determined the overlay solution to be “more durable and/or less disruptive than other alternatives.” Under the plan, no residents and businesses will lose their current 540 phone numbers.
Following a series of public hearings held in the 540 region in early March, the Commission agreed with the findings of the SCC hearing examiner. The telecommunications industry also prefers the overlay solution, as this relief method is the least disruptive for customers, according to the release.
The SCC order directs telecommunication service providers to move forward with a proposed 13-month implementation schedule. This includes a six-month period during which calls within the 540 area code can be completed using either 7 or 10-digits.
This period is used to ease the transition from 7-digit to 10-digit dialing so customers can be educated on the changes without having calls impacted prior to assignment of the 826 area code, the release stated.
