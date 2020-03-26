Fredericksburg VA Main Street was so swamped Wednesday with applications from downtown businesses trying to shift to online sales that it awarded all of the money in its microloan program within hours.
Officials from the organization announced at 8 a.m. they had repurposed the $22,484 remaining in its zero-interest loan program to help businesses shift to online models, and had to stop accepting applications by 10 a.m.
“I had two people call just before deadline, and I’m trying to sort through how to help them,” said Executive Director Anne Glave. “One person asked for $2,000 but may not use it, so I may use it for these other two.”
Fredericksburg VA Main Street decided to offer loans of $500 to $2,000 after surveying downtown retail, restaurant and service businesses last week about their needs as they deal with COVID-19 restrictions. The money can be used to purchase equipment and software, as well as create or expand websites.
About 60 businesses responded.
“Such a quick response to this grant tells us there was a need,” she said.
Fredericksburg VA Main Street isn’t the only organization making funds available to area businesses and organizations stressed by impacts of the pandemic. The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region and the Bay Consortium Workforce Board have recently offered help, too.
The foundation’s board of governors decided to activate The Community Relief Fund once the “the significant impact of the worldwide coronavirus crisis in our community became clear, especially for vulnerable people,” according to its website.
Grants from The Community Relief Fund will support nonprofit organizations in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, as well as Fredericksburg, through a multiphased approach, beginning with immediate crisis needs.
Nonprofits can apply by completing a local needs assessment available on the foundation’s website: cfrrr.org/nonprofit-needs-assessment-covid-19. Grant distribution plans—application forms and processes, timeline and grant eligibility criteria—are in development.
The Community Relief Fund was established in October 2019 to prepare for any future disaster threat to the community. The board has seeded it with $50,000 from the foundation’s board-directed, unrestricted Community Fund, and an anonymous donor has already contributed an additional $5,000.
“We are already seeing a powerful generosity response in our community,” said foundation programs manager Ali Thomas. “The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly evolving and nonprofits are rallying to provide essential services to those most affected by the crisis. The Community Relief Fund is here to support our community-based organizations doing just that.”
The Bay Consortium Workforce Board has received a $87,314 grant to help small businesses pay for cleaning services and supplies so they can stay open, and to purchase items needed for teleworking.
The board covers Fredericksburg and 16 counties, including Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland.
It is funded through the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Businesses receiving grant funding must first incur costs and then present proof of payment to be reimbursed.
Details and a link to the application are available at the city’s economic development and tourism website: blog.fredericksburgva.com.
