Area high school students will present the second annual Youth Climate Crisis Conference this weekend at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford.
Students at Colonial Forge, Brooke Point, North Stafford and James Monroe high schools, as well as Fredericksburg Academy, have planned the conference on their own, with the goal of educating local residents on issues involving climate change and what individuals can do to reduce their carbon footprints.
The conference will feature presentations and panel discussions on public policies involving climate change, ocean conservation, soil conservation, sustainable energy options, youth advocacy and social justice in relation to climate change.
Stafford County Supervisor Tom Coen, Fredericksburg City Council member Kerry Devine and Del. Joshua Cole, D–Fredericksburg, are scheduled to participate.
The conference is free. Participants are asked to bring their own refillable water bottles. An environmentally friendly snack will be provided by the Rappahannock Area Sierra Club and the Colonial Forge High School National Honor Society.
Fifteen local businesses, including Brock’s Riverside Grill, Jabberwocky Children’s Bookstore, River Rock Outfitters, Downtown Bike Works and Xquizit Coffee Roasters, will hold raffles during some of the sessions.
Children’s activities will be hosted in the school cafeteria throughout the event.
Many of the students are active in Fossil Free Fredericksburg, which led the successful effort to have Fredericksburg City Council approve a pledge to become fossil-fuel free by 2050.
The conference will be held Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Colonial Forge High School. More information can be found at fossilfreefredericksburg.com.
