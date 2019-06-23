King George County will hold a Founders Day event in November to kick off a yearlong celebration of its 300th anniversary.
Tourism will be a big focus as events showcase the county’s historical homes and gardens, as well as the many uses of the two rivers, the Rappahannock and Potomac, that form parts of its boundary.
In the midst of the planning, the county is looking for a tourism director—its third in less than 2½ years. Ryan Gandy, the current director of economic development and tourism, will leave his position at the end of June to serve as deputy director of Rockville Economic Development Inc. in Rockville, Md.
While the offer presented a better career move for him, Gandy said he’s making the change primarily for family reasons. He’ll be closer to his 6-year-old son, who lives in Reston.
Gandy came to King George in June 2017 from Manassas Park, where he wrote the city’s economic development strategy. He helped compile the same type of plan for King George, and those efforts, along with incentives for small businesses and standardized rates for data centers “have prepared our community to flourish in the future,” said County Administrator Neiman Young.
The position has a starting salary of almost $77,000.
The county also is cementing plans for its tricentennial. The kickoff will be a Founders Day event, when the county memorializes the adoption of its charter, on Nov. 15 at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren campus. Congressman Rob Wittman plans to attend.
ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE
Board of Supervisor Chairman Jeff Bueche is holding his second James Monroe District round-table discussion on county infrastructure. The first such session in March touched on issues including health and human services, the King George Regional Landfill, the King George County Service Authority and the need for new county buildings. They include a courthouse and fire stations in Dahlgren and the Shiloh District.
Participants are asked to identify needs and share ideas for solutions. The meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Caledon State Park visitors’ center.
Also this Monday, the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission will meet to discuss a revision to the Comprehensive Plan, a locality’s blueprint for growth. The groups will gather at 6:30 p.m. at the King George Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services’ Co. 1 headquarters on State Route 3.