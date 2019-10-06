The Stafford Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death discovered early Sunday in the northern part of the county.
According to 1st Lt. Chris Cameron, someone called 911 at 5:50 a.m. after finding a body in a ditch in the area of Whispering Pines Lane and Shelton Shop Road. Detectives and deputies rushed to the area to begin an investigation.
The victim was described as a white woman in her late 20s or early 30s. No further information immediately available regarding her identity or cause of death, though authorities said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.
Cameron said details will continue to be released as they become available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/658-4400.
