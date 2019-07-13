It’s a breezy morning in late June and Mary Sander is taking notes in a wildlife meadow where more than 8,000 milkweed plants were recently planted.
A grant from Monarch Watch provided the plants she’s examining at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County. Volunteers from master gardener and master naturalist groups near the home of the nation’s fourth president planted the Asclepias syriaca (common milkweed) critical to butterflies that pass through each year.
Allyson Whalley, Montpelier’s curator of horticulture, said the monarch butterfly is wholly dependent upon this plant for survival.
“Each spring as they migrate north, the larvae feed on the milkweed. Habitat fragmentation and loss of wild habitat have severely impacted the amount of food available for the caterpillars,” she said. “In order to ensure that the monarch population has sufficient milkweed, we need a large number of plants dispersed through the meadow.”
Whalley said the monarch-friendly environment was created when, during the conversion of the old horse pasture to a meadow, she and others took advantage of the grant to get the milkweed plants.
Combined with a recent burn that helped destroy competing plants, the new plants and existing milkweed has the meadow awash with the common variety, as well as swamp and butterfly milkweed.
Sander, along with a trio of young helpers, was onsite to record the number, stage and relative health of the milkweed plants for the Nature’s Notebook national database of food sources for the migrating monarchs.
They were examining 20 acres of specially planted wildlife meadows, along a three-mile, nature-filled loop that also includes Montpelier’s Landmark Forest—a nationally registered old-growth forest of towering poplars, stately oaks and sprawling beeches.
“Last year, we hardly had any milkweed here,” Whalley said as she looked out over the meadow splashed with the pink flowers of one variety. “But after we burned the meadow in March and planted these plants we obtained through the grant, it’s made a huge difference. It’s good for the butterflies and gives us a beautiful spot for visitors to enjoy and see them.”
Whalley, who worked at zoos in Norfolk and San Diego before coming to Montpelier, said the monarch meadow is part of a larger project to slowly turn much of the grounds into a typical Piedmont prairie.
“We’ll be doing a plant survey soon, and bringing in more plants native to Orange County,” she said, noting that the additions will be plants many people see as weeds, such as lespedeza, also called bush clover.
Other efforts handled by the horticulturists at Montpelier include the management of the landmark forest and ornamental and formal gardens on the property. That formal garden now includes a Madison-era vegetable garden, with heirloom varieties of corn, tomatoes, basil and more.
Touchable Room
Another new offering at Montpelier isn’t out on the grounds, but in the home of James Madison and his wife, Dolley.
Jenniffer Powers, collections manager at Montpelier, said the decision was made to “try our hand at one of the interactive spaces” becoming more popular in historic houses these days. They just happened to have a bedchamber handy.
“In here, we don’t say, ‘Please don’t touch anything.’ Instead, the message is, ‘Please touch everything.’ It’s the one and only room in the house where everything is up for grabs, ready to be touched and interacted with.”
That means visitors can hop up onto the four-post bed in that upstairs chamber and stretch out to get a feel for what sleeping on a rope-and-canvas frame and a Colonial-era mattress might have felt like.
“Ours is stuffed with synthetic polyester fill material,” said Powers. “But we’ve made it as close as we can to the mattresses of the period, which ranged from feathers to hay or corn husks.”
Other pieces in the room, which can change by the week, include a chest of drawers, a basket of children’s games, a dressing mirror and table and a chair from the period.
Look in the chest of drawers and you’ll find a woman’s shift that’s fair game to try on, with dresses now being made for the same purpose.
There are fans in the drawer at the dressing table, books and periodicals of the era to be perused and even a printed version of a letter that one of Thomas Jefferson’s granddaughters wrote about a visit to Montpelier.
Powers said another inspiration for the room was finding ways to talk about previously untold aspects of the house’s history.
“With this letter, we’re able to talk about what it was like for children visiting Montpelier—something that the children’s toys and games also make possible,” Powers added. “Even though James and Dolley didn’t have children together, friends and family who visited brought children with them.”
The room, which Powers said offers unique interpretation challenges because it’s “somewhat of a blank slate,” can be visited on tours of the mansion.
For more information on them or anything else at Montpelier, go online to montpelier.org.