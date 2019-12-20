FROM STAFF REPORTS
Diane Beyer, Fredericksburg’s assistant Public Works Department director, has been selected to succeed Dave King as director when he retires in January.
Beyer, who was hired as assistant director in 2017, is an International Society of Arboriculture certified arborist, Virginia Erosion and Sediment Control inspector, Virginia Urban Nutrient management planner and is certified in six pesticide applicator categories.
Her background includes employment as a Virginia Department of Transportation contractor for its State Roadside Management Division and district manager of the Tri-County City Soil and Water Conservation District.
She was also an environmental educator for Cambria County, Pa., chief historic interpreter at Stratford Hall and a National Park Ranger.
“After two broad searches since August, we have determined that our own Diane Beyer is the best candidate for the job,” City Manager Tim Baroody said in a news release.
Once she takes over as director, her post will be filled by Ray Regan. He was hired as the city’s public facilities manager in 2015, and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an associate’s degree in heating and air conditioning.
Two more key positions have also been filled. Tyler Gelles has been hired as storm water manager and Chantz Ballard is the new stormwater administrator. Recruitment is underway for two recently funded support positions.
