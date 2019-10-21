Christopher H. Snider
Birthplace: Fairfax
Age: 49
Family: Spouse, Keli; Six children, Abby, RJ, Cody, Wyatt, Maggie, and Emmy. All have attended or are attending Spotsylvania public schools.
Background: Attend St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Culpeper; member of Masonic Lodge Fairfax No. 43; senior advisor to Sen. Bryce Reeves,; deputy district director and district representative for Congressman Dave Brat, 2014–19; district representative for Majority Leader Eric Cantor, 2012–14; Councilman and various committees, Town of Culpeper, 2001–12; circulation operations manager, The Washington Post Co., 1996–2009; University of Mary Washington, BLS, Leadership and Management; Germanna Community College; University of Virginia, Government & International Relations; infantryman/anti-armor specialist, 1989–95, Virginia Army National Guard.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.

Top three campaign issues:
1. Successful outcomes for students. Many opportunities exist for students in addition to attending a four-year college. Community college, military service, CTE, cybersecurity, healthcare, culinary and hospitality, and more offer opportunities that are appealing to students and will put them on a path to a career with which they could support a family.
2. Support our teachers. More of our tax dollars need to make it to the classroom in the way of teacher pay, classroom supplies, and smaller class sizes. Also, our teachers need our support with student disciplinary issues.
3. Fiscal accountability and transparency. I would not have supported a blue turf football field when our teacher salaries are lagging compared to some of our neighboring counties; our classrooms are not adequately supplied; our students are assessed fees for sports, marching band, and other activities. I would prioritize helping our food insecure children, supplying our classrooms, eliminating student fees, increasing teacher pay, and offering teacher student loan reimbursement before spending millions on turf football fields. I believe we can address these issues without raising taxes.
Campaign website: Snider4Spotsy.com
