DaBora Lovitt
Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii
Age: 61
Family: Single. Father, Marine Corps Master Sgt. James Lovitt and mother, Edith Lovitt (both deceased), 11 siblings, all brothers served in the military and all sisters attended college.
Background: Graduated from Stafford Senior High School, 1977; B.A. in mass communications, MPA in public management and public policy, California State Hayward University; certificate from Princeton Theological Seminary, 2014; pursing a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Law, Juvenile Justice. Stafford County Utilities Commissioner 2014-17. Member, Stafford Democratic Committee and NAACP, 2014-present. Chairperson, Democratic Recount Committee for Lt. Governor, 2014. Member, First Mount Zion Baptist Church, Dumfries. Inauguration Media and Press Team for Barack Obama, 2013. CTE educator in digital multimedia, Fredericksburg City Schools; contractor for Fredericksburg schools, 2014-19; Lovitt & Associates, marketing and special events, 2001-13; operations/marketing manager for Oakland Football Marketing/Oakland Raiders, 2000-05; assistant producer, Comcast Newsmakers/CNN Headline News, San Francisco, 2006-10.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No
Top three campaign issues:
Increase teacher salaries. In Stafford, our teachers are often lured to surrounding counties for higher pay. In order to keep our teachers from leaving, the pay should be similar to the pay of other professionals within our community, such as government workers. We should be matching the teachers pay to that of a GS 11 pay scale, or at least $53,000 starting pay. The need to increase school bus drivers salary is also an important issue.
Create a better working relationship between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board. In past years, the working relationship between the Board of Supervisors and School Board has been very turbulent and strained. I want to increase the communication, cooperation and understanding between the two boards. This would hopefully make the boards allies and more cohesive.
Increase academic success for each student. My goal is to ensure the protection of every student and teacher in the school system. Every person needs to feel safe and protected in our academic environment. I also plan to ensure that each student has a specific academic program tailored to her or his needs; and, to ensure that each student is actively engaged in a meaningful educational activity for the majority of the class time.
Campaign website:
