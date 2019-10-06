Name: David F. UpshawBirthplace: Gether, Va.
Date of birth: July 20, 1951
Family: Wife Cary, two children, and four grandchildren who call me Bubba
Background: Graduated from Caroline High School in 1969; Virginia Polytechnical Institute and State University in 1973 (B.A. Education/Mathematics); Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1980 (M/Div); Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1991 (D/Min). Served on staff of seven churches across the state of Virginia, five as senior pastor; served with the Foreign Mission Board, SBC (Missionary Journeyman to Kenya), Home Mission Board, SBC (Church Extension Team), North Carolina Baptist Convention (International Campus Ministry Associate); helped found and served as Ministry Coordinator of Community College and International Ministry of Charlotte, Inc.; taught math at Bowling Green Jr. High School, Mombasa Baptist High School, Central Piedmont Community College, and Germanna Community College. Served on many committees of local churches, associations, and state Baptist conventions; board member of Churches in Urban Ministry, Red Cross (Lynchburg Chapter), Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity, Farmville Habitat for Humanity, Piedmont Healthy Families (Advisory Board), RAAA, CERVE and MWHC; chaplain for Fredericksburg Rescue Squad, Metrolina World Trade Club, and Southside Community Hospital; counselor and staff director of Fredericksburg Personal Counseling Service; member of various civic groups and writer for five local newspapers; selected as “Outstanding Young American” (1980) and participated in the Young Leaders Program (Virginia Baptist); licensed and ordained by Salem Baptist Church (Sparta)
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No criminal history
Top three campaign issues: Billy Graham said, “Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened.” Creating change takes courage. We become so accustomed to the way things are that we convince ourselves that nothing can be better. This election is not about me but about what this community wants to see happen. For years I have complained about the divisions in our community and the needs of our educational system. I have worked through various organizations in an effort to bring us together to address the challenges we face. No person or group can create unity on their own. There is no unity if we are not united in purpose and focused on the same task. I am asking for your support, not just your vote, as we send a message that the people believe it is time for a change. We can do better, together.
Campaign website: davidupshawforcaroline.com
