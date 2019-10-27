Elizabeth Warner
Birthplace: Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Age: 60
Family: Husband, Bruce; Sons, Jacob and Adam; Daughter, Megan; two granddaughters
Background: Worked as weekend nurse when children were young, then worked with husband after he started his own business and taught part-time at a private school. After children graduated, returned to college and earned a master’s in microbiology and a multi-disciplinary Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Worked as a full research scientist for Carolinas Healthcare. Over the course of my education I have worked with students from kindergarten to resident physician.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No
Top three campaign issues:
Close the achievement gap: We are not making adequate progress in closing the student achievement gaps, which remain in the double digits for students of color. Part of the problem is our per student investment is towards the bottom statewide, well below the state average. While this problem is not unique to Stafford, it is surprising. Despite being one of the wealthiest counties in Virginia, Stafford’s per student expenditures are among the lowest, and for some reason Stafford leaves state money on the table by refusing to put forth matching funds.
Investing in recruiting and retaining teachers: While money alone is not a solution, it can help provide better and more experienced teachers, more resources and support staff. Retention of teachers will require pay to be competitive with area school districts that often lure our experienced teachers away.
Invest in infrastructure: We are not making the investment in either the capital or operational budgets necessary to meet the needs of the community. Money is often diverted from maintaining and repairing existing schools into construction budgets. With that we are not adequately keeping up with growth, Colonial Forge High School is bursting at the seams, and we are in need of a new elementary school about every four years based on growth projections while funding for construction is about eight years out. Not to mention there are maintenance projects being put aside, 10 schools that lack AC in their cafeterias, roofing repairs, and other issues. Aside from the capital investment, reports show that Stafford County has not kept pace in hiring support staff, even as the student population has grown. We can do much better, but our decisions need to be evidence based and realistic. I recognize the constraints of budgets and I ... do NOT believe we are under-taxed, but we should be looking at short-term goals and long-term objectives to make the best use of the resources we have.
Campaign website: On Facebook, @Elizabeth4SchoolBoard
