Jamie Decatur
Birthplace: Manassas
Age: 33
Family: Husband, Jason Decatur; Sons, Jaxson, 4, and Parker, 1.
Background: North Stafford High School graduate, class of 2004; bachelor’s degree in psychology from California Coast University. During college, worked in group homes for at-risk teenagers as a counselor and director of group homes. During and post-college, began working at private school for children with disabilities. Specialized in working with students with emotional disturbance as well as autism. Certified in TEACCH training for children on the autism spectrum. In 2015, had first son and became a stay-at-home mom. Started working full time as a wellness coach from home, helping women learn how to achieve physical and mental well-being. Elected to the School Board for Griffis–Widewater district in 2016.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No
Top three campaign issues:
Fully fund the superintendent’s budget request, to include a pay scale for all employees that meets—at the very least—and moves to exceed the average of Prince William and Spotsylvania pay scales by employment category.
Make Stafford County Public Schools one of the Top 10 school districts in Virginia, as it relates to academics, teacher salary, absenteeism and test scores, cultural diversity, parent and teacher overall experience and health and safety.
Create the highest staff retention rate in the commonwealth, not just teachers. We need to attract and retain bus drivers and monitors, the BEST school counselors, highly qualified teachers and administration.
Campaign website: facebook.com/jamiedecaturforschoolboard
