Name: Jeff SiliBirthplace: Ohio
Date of birth: July 29, 1959
Family: Wife, Susan
Background: Senior Systems engineer; degree in Electronic Engineering from Norfolk State; six years active duty U.S. Navy; Caroline Board of Supervisors, 2008–present; Caroline School Board, 1992–99; former board member, George Washington Regional Commission and Fredericksburg Regional Alliance; currently serves on Caroline Social Services Board and Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council; Past President of Caroline Chamber of Commerce and Caroline Ruritans; and American Legion member. My wife and I rotate on a schedule visiting the churches of my district.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.
Top three campaign issues:
Budget: Continue careful and sensible management of the county budget. Since my tenure, we no longer borrow money to meet everyday expenses and the overall fiscal picture of the county has stabilized, resulting in our very first AA bond rating, an important tool in monetary management. This enables us to fund core services, like $900,00 in new contributions for our schools in operational monies, as well as new capital projects for schools, 12 new fire fighter/EMT personal, school buses, fire trucks and more without raising taxes.
Business: I will continue to supporting intelligent, common sense growth polices that advocate the attraction of smart, compatible, new business in Caroline, while supporting the retention and expansion of those already located here. Business is the engine which provides major funding for county services and keeps taxes low. This past year there were seven new business announcements in the realm of both large and small business.
Education: Having served eight years on the School Board, I understand well the team effort required between the Supervisors and the School Board and in the last four years with careful management, our county contribution to the schools has risen from 29 percent to 48 percent of our budget and we have added three new school resource officers.The supportive presence of the Board of Supervisors in our schools is important and I enjoy both volunteering in our schools and attending special events and programs there. 2019 marks my 20th year of attending Caroline High School’s graduation.
Campaign website: jeffsili.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.