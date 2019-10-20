CANDIDATE INFOBOX
Name: Kirk Twigg
Birthplace: Meyersdale, Pa.
Date of birth: 61 years old
Family: Wife, Kathy; two grown children
Background: Member, Spotsylvania School Board, 2016–2019. Past Chairman of Germanna Community College's Fire Science Technology Program and taught at GCC for nine years. Spotsylvania Cable Commission, –2016. Regional Emergency Medical Service Commission, 2013–2015. Started Special Olympics track and basketball teams in Livingston District. Retired from children's ministry of a local Christian church, where I served administratively over 15 years. Co-founded Emerging STARS, a nonprofit that serves young adults with developmental disabilities. Thirty-five years in safety, health and fire protection engineering in utility, manufacturing and government contract environments. Bachelor's degree in safety and fire protection engineering from Oklahoma State University. Master's degree in business administration from Regent University.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No
Top three campaign issues and your position on each:
1. Representation of the voter, taxpayer, parent, and student in Livingston District is paramount! I have always responded in a timely manner to constituents' phone calls and emails. I believe I was elected to be their voice and to represent them. All of my prior votes were cast to reflect that!
2. Transparency. I believe the voter, taxpayer, parent, and student deserve to know what is going on, both operationally and fiscally; and in a timely fashion. I initiated the taping of all school board meetings in 2018. I will continue to work on developing policies that encourage more communication between the Superintendent, School Board, and parents.
3. Fiscal Accountability. I support the line-item budget so that the School Board has more opportunity to help prioritize expenditures. I also believe that it is the right of every citizen to see where their tax money is being spent.
Campaign website: reelecttwigg.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.